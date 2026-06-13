Dybala fuels transfer rumours amid doubt over Roma renewal

Paulo Dybala has fuelled rumours of a possible exit from Roma this summer as his contract with the club is set to expire.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of this month, and despite rumours of a renewal getting close, nothing has been signed yet by either party.

Dybala joined Roma as a free agent from Juventus ahead of the 2022/23 season, helping the club reach the Europa League final in his first season.

Since his arrival at Roma, Dybala has scored 45 goals and provided 28 assists in 140 games across all competitions.

And after struggling with injury in 2025-26, Dybala ended the Serie A campaign on a high note, providing an assist in each of the last three games (four assists in total) as Roma clinched a Champions League place.

Overall, in his Serie A career, Dybala has directly contributed to 204 goals (131 goals, 73 assists) in 370 games.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/fUnDYY5EMK â€” AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 25, 2026

Dybala has been linked with a move away from the club, with Boca Juniors in his native Argentina said to be interested, but the former Juventus forward has kept his options open.

“We will see what happens,” Dybala told ESPN.

“These days every team is an option, even Instituto [his first club], so that people don't get angry.

“I am still a Roma player until the end of the month, so out of respect for the club I will not talk about my future.

“However, I have not yet decided. I don't know if something will happen, so I cannot say anything that might not happen. Everything is possible, in football you never know.”