California announces minimum wage increase as governor taunts Trump

California governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will rise to $17.40 next year, a ay floor set to become the highest of any US state.

The pay bump will go into effect starting 1 January, Newsom announced on Friday. The state's current minimum rate is $16.90. In a news release, Newsom touted the move as a salve for working families amid high living costs and took a jab at the Trump administration.

â€œFor years, Donald Trump and Republicans have blocked efforts to raise the federal minimum wage while handing tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations,â€ Newsom said.

The federal minimum wage was last increased during George W Bush's presidency, when it rose from $6.55 to $7.25. Opponents of a federal increase fear adverse effects to the labor market such as job losses.

â€œCalifornia has chosen a different path â€“ one that rewards work, grows the economy and puts working families first. We believe if you work hard, you deserve a decent paycheck. They think $7.25 an hour is enough. We don't,â€ Newsom said.

Thirty states in addition to Washington DC have set wage rates above the federal minimum. The state of Washington will trail close behind California in 2027 with a minimum wage of $17.13, according to data from the Department of Labor. In New York City and three nearby counties, the minimum wage is $17.

Since Newsom took the gubernatorial seat in 2019, the state's minimum wage has grown from $12, according to his office.

Still, for a family of two working adults and two children in California, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) estimate each adult must earn $36.38 to cover food, childcare, healthcare, housing and transportation, among other basic necessities.

Cost-of-living concerns have been at the forefront of the upcoming midterm elections. The Trump administration has faced blowback over the protracted war with Iran that has led to a surge in gas prices across the nation. In California, a state that relies on a reduced emission type of gasoline, fuel prices topped $6 per gallon in recent months.