De Zerbi: Its not easy to find another striker like Richarlison

Roberto De Zerbi has warned it would be difficult for Tottenham to replace Richarlison should the forward leave the club.

Richarlison has entered the final year of his contract with Spurs, and he has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

The 29-year-old was Spurs’ top scorer last season with 12 goals across all competitions, while he also recorded the most direct goal involvements for the club (17).

Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton for Â£60m in 2022, has also scored twice so far in pre-season, including a stoppage-time winner against Chelsea in the Sydney Super Cup on Saturday.

After back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the Premier League, Spurs have spent a club-record Â£237m in the transfer window so far.

De Zerbi has also expressed his desire for more attacking signings this summer, but wants to see Richarlison stay put.

“I don’t know because I like him as a player and as a guy,” De Zerbi said when asked about Richarlison’s future.

Richarlison. 90+2. pic.twitter.com/VIOS4Jh7P2 â€” Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2026

“He’s unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do.

“I didn’t understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway. There is not any problem. He’s a lovely guy.

“For me, he’s still an important player because it’s not easy to find another striker like Richarlison.

“Richarlison scores goals. He knows the way. With any new striker, we don’t know. He scored 12 goals last season, not because of luck but because he knows how to score.

“All of us love him, the team-mates, the club and the staff because he works hard every day, seriously every day, and we can’t say anything about him on the pitch.”

Spurs still have two more pre-season games, against Getafe and Hoffenheim, before their Premier League campaign gets underway on August 22 at Brentford.