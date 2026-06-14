World Cup 2026: Qatar 1-1 Switzerland – report, result, goals as Khoukhi header earns historic result… and Neville lambasts ridiculous FIFA over VAR

Veteran centre-back Boualem Khoukhi's emphatic header during second-half added time earned Qatar their first-ever World Cup point at the fourth attempt to deny dominant Switzerland an opening victory at the 2026 finals in Santa Clara.

Caps centurion Khouki powered in Homam El Amin's left-wing cross at the far post in the 94th minute as former West Ham, Real Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui led the 2022 hosts to the first surprise of this edition, hitting back after Breel Embolo had scored his 25th international goal with a penalty for the 17th-minute opener.

In a controversial decision, Embolo â€“ who was forced to delay his arrival in the US because of a delay to his visa approval â€“ converted after a Video Assistant Referee check ruled that no Switzerland player had been offside when goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada brought down Remo Freuler.

Qater were indebted to Abunada for turning Embolo's shot around a post during first-half added time, with Nati midfielder Michel Aebischer also having a strike cleared off the line with an intervention that proved precious when captain Khoukhi achieved a piece of history for his country.

Qatar vs Switzerland analysis: FIFA lack â€˜transparency'

Former referee Christina Unkel, who has been providing expert insight on these finals, defended the effectiveness of the technology at the tournament but could not argue with one former England international's criticism of the apparent secrecy around its conclusions for Embolo's spot kick.

â€œIt's absolutely ridiculous,â€ ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville told ITV. â€œHonestly, to not show the evidence of an offside â€“ prove to us it's offside. Show it straight away. Why not the transparency?

â€œFIFA are the host broadcaster; they've got the evidence of the automatic decision, which they're not showing us.

The referee points to the spot for Switzerlandâ€¦ But was there a suspicion of offside in the build-up? pic.twitter.com/Tk2lsdHUis â€” ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2026

â€œWhy are they not showing us? Fans are already distrusting of FIFA and the technology to start with. There's a massive question mark over that. That is offside, in my eyes, until somebody proves differently.â€

Former England striker Ian Wright laughingly accused FIFA of â€œdoing what they wantâ€. â€œThey're in the office seeing it now,â€ added Wright. â€œIt's scandalous.â€

Unkel said FIFA and the International Football Association Board had been â€œvery bigâ€ about â€œtrying to increase the fan experience, not just for those in the stadium but also outside the stadiumâ€.

â€œThis is an opportunity to do so,â€ she rued. â€œI respectfully think this is a miss on them.â€

Qatar goal vs Switzerland: â€˜Glory is Khoukhi's'

Qatar doubled their all-time goals tally at the finals in style despite having under 32% of possession. The Maroons also finished on an expected goals total of 0.76 to 3.24 for Switzerland.

â€œIt surely has come back to bite them,â€ former England defender Lee Dixon said of Switzerland after Murat Yakin's team conceded. â€œThe ball into the box is brilliant.

â€œHow well does [Khoukhi] do? Eye on the ball, goes right over the top of the defender, and the glory is his.

â€œHe had a whole team and the subs lying on top of him. Superb. The goalkeeper [Gregor Kobel] had no chance.â€

World Cup 2026: Qatar, Switzerland fixtures, schedule

Both teams are next in action on Thursday. Their group rivals, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, drew 1-1 in Toronto on Friday.

Date Match BST start time ET PT June 18 Canada vs Qatar 23:00 18:00 15:00 June 18 Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 20:00 15:00 12:00 June 24 Switzerland vs Canada 20:00 15:00 12:00 June 24 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar 20:00 15:00 12:00

World Cup 2026: Qatar team vs Switzerland

Ahmed Fathy replaced Assim Madibo in midfield in Qatar's one change from their 0-0 draw with El Salvador in Los Angeles on June 6.

Left-winger Akram Afif, who plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd, is a two-time Asian Footballer of the Year.

Qatar starting XI: Mahmoud Abunada, Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam El Amin, Jassem Gaber, Assim Madibo, Issa Laye, EdmÃ­lson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag, Akram Afif

Qatar substitutes: Meshaal Barsham, Lucas Mendes, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ahmed Alaa, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Al Ganehi, Sultan Al Brake, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Fathy, Salah Zakaria, Tahsin Mohammed, Al Hashmi Al Hussain, Mohammad Al Mannai

World Cup 2026: Switzerland team vs Qatar

Switzerland made three alterations from their 1-1 draw with Australia in San Diego a week earlier, bringing in midfielder Denis Zakaria and forwards Embolo and Ruben Vargas.

Silvan Widmer, Zeki Amdouni and Eray Comert moved to the bench.

Switzerland starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

Switzerland substitutes: Yvon Mvogo, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Johan Manzambi, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Eray Comert, Noah Okafor, Marvin Keller, Fabian Rieder, Zeki Amdouni, Aurele Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Cedric Itten