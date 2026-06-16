Sarri confirmed as Palladinos successor at Atalanta

Atalanta have confirmed the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as their new head coach following the sacking of Raffaele Palladino last week.Â

Palladino was relieved of his duties after just six months in charge despite leading the club to a seventh-placed finish in Serie A last season.Â

He took charge of 39 matches in all competitions, winning 18 of those (D8 L13), averaging a win percentage of 46%, the second-best record of his managerial career.Â

The former Monza and Fiorentina boss took over the team when they were 13th in the table, and despite securing Conference League football, he was dismissed.Â

And his replacement is the experienced Sarri, who reached an agreement to mutually terminate his contract with Lazio at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.Â

The 67-year-old was in the dugout for 142 Serie A matchesÂ across his two stints with Lazio, winning 66 of those (D34 L42), averaging 1.63 points-per-game with the club.

He oversaw an underwhelming final season with Lazio, though, with the club finishing ninth in Serie A as well as losing the Coppa Italia final to Inter.

Benvenuto a Bergamo, mister Sarri https://t.co/bb9elYl0uZ@NBFootball | #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/1OZfoQe7UQ â€” Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) June 15, 2026

Sarri’sÂ appointment also represents a reunion with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, with whom heÂ worked closely with during hisÂ years at Napoli between 2015 and 2018.

The Italian is Atalanta’s third permanent boss sinceÂ Gian Piero Gasperini’s departure in June last year, with the club hoping to improve under Sarri’s guidance.Â

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