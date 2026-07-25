BREAKING: Arsenal reportedly exploring move to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a move to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners' interest in the Brazilian star is at an â€œearly stageâ€, with the clubs not yet in talks, although the idea of a transfer is believed to have been approved.

It is thought the 26-year-old forward is one of several options being considered by boss Mikel Arteta as he prepares to launch a Premier League title defence.

Vinicius is currently under contract at the Bernabeu until 2027, but would be free to negotiate with overseas clubs in January ahead of a potential free transfer when his deal expires next summer.

Talks between the player and Real regarding a new contract are expected in the coming weeks, although if negotiations do not progress, the Spanish giants will be reluctant to let one of their biggest names exit for free.

Arsenal have already been active in the transfer market this summer, signing defender Piero Hincapie on a permanent basis, in addition to bringing in Greek forward Christos Tzolis and former Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The English champions are also after Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, with Belgian playmaker Leandro Trossard having departed to join Besiktas.

More to followâ€¦