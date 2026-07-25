Jermain Defoe: Growing concerns before exit – Woking sporting director

Woking director of football Jody Brown says there were “growing concerns” across the club before the National League side parted ways with former England striker Jermain Defoe as manager.

The two parties “mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect” earlier this week, with the 43-year-old Defoe having been in charge for just four months and six league games.

His exit came two weeks before Woking’s opening match of the new season against Sutton United.

“Jermain’s feedback was always positive, and he regularly expressed his enthusiasm and excitement for the season, both publicly and privately,” said Brown., external

“I can therefore appreciate the surprise and subsequent speculation surrounding his sudden departure.

“However, in recent weeks there had been feedback from across the club, including players, staff and other departments, regarding growing concerns.”

Brown said that led him to ask Defoe and assistant Paul Bracewell for a brief report “outlining the squad’s current depth, recruitment targets and any operational challenges” so he could provide the “support required” but, despite requesting it more than once, it “was never received”.

“A meeting was subsequently scheduled involving the directors, manager, assistant manager and head of operations to review preparations for the season,” he added.

“Neither Jermain nor his assistant attended that meeting or that day’s training session.

“Throughout his tenure, Jermain had never communicated any serious concerns directly to me, so I am not going to speculate on his reasons.”

Defoe scored 305 goals in 763 senior appearances for clubs including West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland, while scoring 20 times in 57 international appearances, before retiring in 2022.

He was part of an interim coaching staff at Rangers in 2021 and worked in the Spurs academy, before leaving in 2024 to pursue a full-time managerial role.

Defoe said his stint at Woking had been “an eye-opening managerial experience and one that will undoubtedly make me stronger for the next challenge in my career”.

Brown took responsibility for appointing the “likeable” Defoe as he “believed he was the right person to lead the club into an exciting new era”.

But he said: “As we have seen many times before, success as a player does not always translate into management and leadership. I sincerely hope to see him succeed in whichever direction he follows.”