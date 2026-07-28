Former Man Utd and Real Madrid striker Hernandez joins Atletico Dallas

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez has agreed to join USL Championship expansion side Atletico Dallas.

Atletico Dallas will start life in the USL Championship, which effectively serves as the United States’ second tier without promotion to the MLS, in 2027.

And the new Texas outfit have made Hernandez, the all-time leading scorer in the history of Mexico’s national team, their very first signing.Â

Hernandez, who scored 52 goals in 109 appearances for Mexico with his final international appearance coming in 2019, left CD Guadalajara as a free agent last December and had been without a club since then. It was his second stint with the Liga MX club, having risen through the ranks there before joiningÂ United.Â

He won two Premier League titles and earned a Champions League runner-up medal during his five-year stint at Old Trafford between 2010 and 2015.

Este no es el final.

Es solo el comienzo. pic.twitter.com/mYzODmiMMi â€” AtlÃ©tico Dallas Â (@atleticodallas) July 27, 2026

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 157 appearances for the Red Devils, playing more games and finding the net more often for United than he did for any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

He also netted nine times in 33 outings for Madrid during a one-season loan spell in 2014-15, in addition to representing Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and the LA Galaxy.