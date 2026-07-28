John Stones set to join Inter Milan as free agent

England defender John Stones is in advanced talks with Inter Milan over a move to the Serie A champions following his departure from Manchester City.

The 32-year-old is available on a free transfer after his contract at the Etihad expired at the end of June.

Stones attracted interest from several leading European clubs, including Chelsea and Juventus, but Inter are now understood to be leading the race for his signature after positive discussions over a proposed two-year contract.

The experienced centre-back spent nine seasons at Manchester City after joining from Everton in a Â£47.5m deal in 2016.

During his time at the Etihad, Stones won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

ðŸš¨âš«ï¸ðŸ”µ BREAKING: John Stones to Inter, here we go! Approval on contract terms just arrived, all confirmed. Deal until June 2028, no option for further year. Salary around â‚¬4m net per season. Stones will undergo medical in Milano soon. Story from today, confirmed. ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ pic.twitter.com/1lKvFvH2gk â€” Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

He made 295 appearances for City across all competitions and established himself as one of the club's most successful defenders of the modern era.

On the international stage, Stones has earned 93 caps for England and was part of the Three Lions squad that secured a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.