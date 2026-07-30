Elliotts Liverpool future remains up in the air after very tough Villa loan

Harvey Elliott admitted he has “no hard feelings”Â about his “very tough”Â season-long loan at Aston Villa and is still figuring out what his Liverpool future holds.

Elliott joined Villa at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with many believing it would turn into a permanent deal come the end of the season.

However, due to a clause in his loan agreement, Elliott made just nine appearances for Villa â€“ totalling 277 minutes â€“ with only three of those coming from the start. Had he made 10 appearances, the obligation to buy would have been triggered.

His last appearance came in the Europa League in March, but Elliott is now ready to move on from his time at Villa Park.

“Truthfully, yes. Because I wanted a new challenge,” he said when asked if he thought he had played his last game for Liverpool before heading to Villa.

“I wanted to kind of go and explore something, come out of my comfort zone, that I thought personally, that would take me on as a player again.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but the way I see it is, that’s last season, nowÂ I’m here. It’s kind of a second chance, if you want to call it.

“Especially with the gaffer and new coaching staff coming in. It’s another chance to impress, and hopefully get in their [good] books. But whatever happened last season, I wish Villa nothing but the very best, had a lot of love for them, and they treated me very, very well.

“Unfortunately, the situation happened, but it’s another learning curve. It’s a situation that I can take on in my career, and just keep looking forward.

A lot of love for New York pic.twitter.com/TBvosDuCm2 â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2026

“I’m here now, and I’m trying to cement my spot in the team or within the squad.

“Mentally, it was a very tough one. As I said, it was a learning curve. It was an opportunity for me to experience something new. As much as I didn’t want to do it, and I don’t wish it upon any other player, because it’s not nice at all, but I have no hard feelings.

“It was tough, mentally and physically, but I’m on the other side of it now. I was able to get through it and achieve something at the end of the season as well [by winning the Europa League with Villa].

“Another historical moment for the club, and to be part of that was another great situation. But my focus is on this season, at Liverpool, and I just need to see what happens.”

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019, but seemed to fall out of favour under Arne Slot, making just 28 appearances in all competitions under the Dutchman.

But Andoni Iraola is now in charge, and while the 23-year-old is still not sure what his future at Liverpool looks like, he is determined to make the most of being back with the Reds.

“Everyone knows how much I love the club, and I’ve supported them from a very young age, so the feeling never goes, of putting a shirt back on, and representing the club, and doing your childhood dream, and, as I said, every time I put the strip on, I want to give it 100%,” Elliott said.

“I think I need to be more kind of cautious of my decisions. Ultimately, I’m still wanting to be selfish, within that aspect of doing what’s right for me.Â Whether I’m staying here and fighting for my place, or whether that’s potentially going elsewhere, I’m still unsure at this moment in time until I get some more intel.

“But I’m really happy to be back, since the first day I walked through the door at AXA [Training Centre], I had a big beaming smile on my face.

“I don’t want to take these moments for granted, because last season, I thought it was the last opportunity I’d done it, and I’m back here now.”