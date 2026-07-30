Belichick avoids GM comment amid UNC probe

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The start of Bill Belichick’s second fall camp as North Carolina’s head coach started much the same as the first — with questions about off-field chaos overwhelming any discussion of the on-field product.

The school announced Monday that Michael Lombardi — Belichick’s right-hand man and the highest-paid general manager at a public institution in the country, with a $1.5 million salary — has been placed on leave due to an investigation.

Three days later, UNC announced an official investigation into Lombardi’s conduct had begun, while Belichick largely sidestepped questions about the impact on his team.

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“We’re working through some things,” Belichick said during a news conference in which reporters were told he would not comment directly on Lombardi’s status.

“We’re at a particular time of the year now where there are certain things that are in play, and certain things that are in play that will happen later in the calendar year. So we’re taking it day to day and work through the things that are on the table right now.”

The school released a statement minutes before Belichick took to the lectern, saying that “as a result of concerns behind allegations that led to the personnel action regarding Michael Lombardi announced on July 27, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, through its Office of University Counsel, is in the process of investigating this matter.”

University policy suggests most investigations into human resource matters take about 30 days, but athletic director Steve Newmark said there is no set timeline, though he added that he hopes it will be a quick process.

“From our perspective — and I think there’s a recognition across the board — that the university counsel’s office is going to have this go as quickly as possible,” Newmark said. “But I think it’s also important they do it the right way and they gather all the information they need.”

Newmark declined to say if the investigation included any other members of the athletic department. He also declined to address reports that the College Sports Commission is currently investigating UNC’s football program.

The CSC is a new body created in the wake of the House settlement that polices name, image and likeness payments, among other things.

UNC chancellor Lee Roberts initially demurred from commenting on Lombardi’s situation following a regularly scheduled board of trustees meeting. But before wrapping a media session, Roberts offered his own commentary on the situation.

“I’m disappointed that we’re talking about this,” Roberts said. “We should be focusing on our student-athletes and on their success. … It’s distressing to me and everyone else in the administration entrusted with leadership at this remarkable university that this is something we have to spend time on.”

Belichick arrived at North Carolina in December 2024 with lofty expectations, but his first season was mired in off-field drama, largely surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, before imploding in a woeful 4-8 campaign on the field.

Belichick was asked Thursday for his evaluation of the current state of the program, given the turmoil outside the locker room and the struggles on the field.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, and we’ll continue to do that,” he said. “We’ll continue to get better. That’s our goal. That’s my goal, too. I need to continue to do a better job for our players, our assistant coaches and all our support people. The program is headed in a positive direction.”