Sevilla sign young goalkeeper Gonzalez from Real Madrid

Sevilla have signed highly-rated goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez from Real Madrid, who will retain a buy-back clause allowing them to re-sign the 21-year-old in the future.

Sevilla finished just one point clear of LaLiga’s relegation zone in 2025-26, and they have reacted to that close call by overhauling their squad.

Several big-name veterans have departed, including Alexis Sanchez, Adnan Januzaj, Orjan Nyland and Nemanja Gudelj, while Cesar Azpilicueta has retired.Â

And Sevilla’s incoming business has centred on young players, with 21-year-old left back Julio Diaz arriving from Atletico Madrid and centre-back Arouna Sangante being signed from Le Havre.

That theme has continued with a deal worth an initial â‚¬1m deal for Gonzalez, who made his LaLiga debut for Madrid in a 2-1 loss to Valencia in April 2025 â€“ that appearance made him the youngest goalkeeper to debut for Los Blancos since Iker Casillas in 2000.

Â Goalkeeper Fran GonzÃ¡lez signs until 2031. https://t.co/6ngxYj1AwJ pic.twitter.com/TtWqBHe1hR â€” Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 2, 2026

Madrid will hold an option to re-sign Gonzalez, who has been capped by Spain up to under-21 level, despite him penning a five-year deal with Sevilla.

Sevilla will open their first full campaign under Luis Garcia against Rayo Vallecano on August 15, with tough games againstÂ Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid to come on matchdays two and three.