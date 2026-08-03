Commonwealth Games day 10: Finucane wins fourth gold; New Zealand claim netball glory – live

Key events

And with a Simple Minds crescendo, and a cascade of fireworks, Glasgow 2026 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us across the 11 days. Well done to our journalists on the ground and of course all the athletes.

Fireworks over The Hydro and all down the River Clyde. Sympathy for the pets and wild animals of Glasgow. But fair play, that is quite the light show.

Jim Kerr still has some moves! He looks a little kanckered, but finds an extra gear as he starts belting out Don't You (Forget About Me).

Oh wow, Simple Minds are on the stage. Founded in 1977, Nick Mullins calls them one of the greatest bands to ever come out of Scotland. My dad in Durban won't be watching, but he'd be enjoying this if he was.

GBX, aka DJ George, aka Scottish legend George Bowie is on the decks. The Scottish athletes have kept their traffic cones on their heads.

We're not done yet! More pipes with Reel Time Cailidh Band, a modern, Scottish folk-rock group. Their jams give the colunteers a moment in the spotlight as the camera catches a bunch of them dancing Scottish jigs.

Closing us out is Diversity, the dance troupe that won Britain's Got Talent in 2009. More bagpipes. You didn't think that was the end of them, did you? Alongside them and the thumping drumbeat are dance moves I am not qualified to describe. Take my word for it, they're impressive.

HRH Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, takes the microphone. His opening contribution is to tell the athletes to turn around. In fairness, they are facing the wrong way. He then gives them their richly deserved dues, so the japes can be parked for a moment. He thanks everyone involved with the Games and calls upon all the athletes to â€œgather in four years' time in Amdavadâ€ for the 24th Commonwealth Games as well as the centenary of the Games. He â€œproclaims Glasgow 2026 closedâ€.

BTW, India finished fourth on the medal table with 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. In fact, their tally of 39 overall is equal to Scotland's haul. You just KNOW that they are going all in to improve on that in four years' time.

Music, like sport, has a way of collapsing borders. With a distinctly Scottish thread running through it, the voices of the Mahadevan brothers â€“ Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam – bring Glasgow and Gujarat together. Their crescendo is met with fireworks as Bhoomi Trivedi joins them on stage.

We have a palate cleanser in the form of music. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is playing a sitar â€“ one of my favourite instruments â€“ and alongside him, Scotland's own Ross Ainslie is playing a flute. Much better when humans create art, isn't it?

My word, that was awful. If the worst thing about Amdavad 2030 is that video it'll be a good time.

â€œBefore the whistle, before the roar, there was the bodyâ€. India use yoga to get us in the mood for 2030. As a bonafine (read, wannabe) yogi, I support this message. Although, I can't help but feel this montage was in part made with AI. I can't be certain but that looks lile certified AI slop to me. YUCK!

The screen behind the stage is speckled with white, gree and saffron. A deep voice from a speaker says, â€œsport in India is more than just a game’.â€ Anyone who follows cricket doesn't need reminding. I wonder if cricket will return, now that I think about it. A whole lot of colourful dancers are performing a very Indian dance on the stage. Vibe!

Lovely stuff from the Doc. Scotland's own Shereen Cutkelvin takes centre stage, bathed in a spotlight. She opens with â€˜Caledonia', which is just lovely. As she sings, the handing-over bit of the ceremony is taking place. The ceremonial baton will pass from Scotland to India as the Games head to Amdavad in 2030.

Some rain bantz as Dr Ronald basically calls the Glasgow rain soft, challenging anyone who fancies to head to his native Uganda. There you'll see some proper rain â€“ he more or less says.

Mel Woods wins David Dixon Award The outstanding athlete at these Games won two gold medals. She claimed the Women's 1500m T54, in a Commonwealth Games record of 3min 32.20sec. She actually had to win it twice after the original final was voided and rerun following appeals over a first-lap crash. And just to put the icing on top, she won the Women's 400m T54, completing the double.

We're well into the official bits now. It's Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport. He says that these Games have been a â€œtrue bridge to a bright and united future of our Commonwealth.â€ He also notes a first ever medal for Rwanda, a first gold for Dominca, the largest ever para-sport programme in the Games' history and the first medal awarded for para-power lifting at the Games.

Next it's George Blacks' time to shine. The Chair of the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company calls these Games â€œEleven days of excellence.â€ He says that â€œthe Commonwealth matters, that the Games matters.â€ Good on him. Glad it all took place. We may look back on Glasgow 2026 as the moment the Games were saved.

Now we shall all observe the lowering of the Commonwealth Sports Flag. Solemn music plays as serious looking military men fold it up and march it away.

Next up is Elephant Sessions, a four-piece with a drummer, base player, a violinist and someone absolutely going to town on what I think is a mandolin. Over the top is the spoken word of Hamish MacDonald who is half-rapping about â€˜dreary nights', but he says â€˜â€œthis is where my love beganâ€. Glaswegians sure do love their city. Poet Hamish Kiernan-Hutcheson performs with Elephant Sessions. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

More pipes (doubt that'll be the last) starts a montage carried by the poetry of Jackie Kay. â€œGlasgow, never a city to blow your own trumpet. But always a city to step in at the last minute'â€ She asks, â€œWhat is Glasgow if not a city to welcome the world?â€ Went to Glasgow for the first time last year for a wedding. I loved it, I've got to say. Not that I'm entirely clued up, but I endorse every word of this message. She also sends her best to the next host city in four years time, Amdavad. Or, as most of us might know it, Ahmedabad.

Bemz joins the party. The Glasgow-based rapper who â€“ according to the quick Google I just did â€“ is know for his raw, socially conscious lyracism. That checks out as he calls for unity in â€˜our city'.

The opening monologue from Primal Scream's â€˜Loaded' is flashed across the screen. Just what is it that you want to do?

Well, we wanna be free, we wanna be free to do what we wanna do

And we wanna get loaded and we wanna have a good time

And that's what we're gonna do (away baby, let's go)

We're gonna have a good time, we're gonna have a party But this version is accompanied by drums of Metronomes Steel Orchestra and and the horns of Brass, Aye? Digging this! Not sure about the dancers on centre stage. Unless they are meant to be dancing out of sync. In which case, they're smashing it!

Now some pipes in the mix. No doubt what Farnham always wanted for this track. Bagpipers on stage during the 2026 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Cammy Barnes joins Delta on the stage. He belts out the opening lines to John Farnham's â€˜You're the Voice' and I'm here for it!

â€œI can't change the past, but I'm wiser, I'm wiser

I conquer it all

Warriorâ€ Word, Delta.

Delta calls for one final cheer for â€œthe incredible athletes in the roomâ€. Then she breaks into the melodic opening of â€œWarriorâ€ as black and white videos of former Games plays on a giant screen behind her.

There are the Scottish traffic cones! They're front and centre. One piece of advice for all the other athletes. If you're going to an after party, make sure you're with the Scots!

Now here come the athletes who represented 74 nations. Loads of colour and love as 74 flags are thrust skyward. â€œSitting on top of the worldâ€ sings Delta Goodrem. Imagine for a moment being one of those athletes, representing your country at this level.

Aussie singer Delta Goodrem adds some gloss in a shiny dress behind an even shinier black piano. Fair enough. Australia dominated the Games, figure they deserve a singer on the stage too. Delta Goodrem performs. Photograph: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images Sandi Thom preforms with Clann An Drumma. Photograph: Euan Cherry/Getty Images Team Scotland athletes wearing traffic cones hats during the 2026 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at The Hydro. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Now a music video of Cammy Barnes' â€œWhisky Rollâ€. â€œWhen the whiskey hits my soul, I'm gonna roll, roll, roll

Through the highs and the lowsâ€ When a man with a ginger beard plays the pipes while singing those lyrics, you know it's a Scottish party.

Loved that. Bagpipes, drums, a thumping bit of lighthearted nationalism. Nothing wrong when it's done properly, with love and open arms.

Closing Ceremony kicks off Ooooh, here we go! Sandi Thom, with Clann An, kicks things off with â€œI'm proud to be from Scotlandâ€. She's wearing a dress with the Saltire on it.

Nick Mullins is on lead comms tonight. Wouldn't want anyone else, to be honest.

Scotland's flag bearer tonight, gymnast Reuben Ward, who won gold and silver in these Games, is wearing a fake traffic cone on his head. He's expressing great sentiment in an interview with TNT, speaking about nationalism and his double-tug as a result of him living in England, but to be honest I couldn't really focus on anything else besides the traffic cone. He said that this was an expression of his patriotism. Apparently everyone in Team Scotland will be wearing one tonight.

A word for the volunteers. Glasgow 2026 has been kept moving by 4,000 volunteers, officially known as the Games' â€œLegendsâ€. They span an extraordinary 80 years in age: the youngest is 16, while 96-year-old Moira Cross is the oldest volunteer at the Games.

It's almost time for the closing ceremony at The Hydro. Simple Minds, BEMZ, Cammy Barnes and Sandi Thom will all be performing, while Australian singer Delta Goodrem will also take the stage.

Sean Ingle The Welsh cyclist Emma Finucane wrote her name into the history books on the final day of the Commonwealth Games, but Glasgow 2026 will be remembered most for Australia's dominance. Before the Games, Australia swimmer Sam Short had told reporters: â€œI'm so pumped â€“ I can't wait to go over there and smash those Pommies up.â€ And the whole Australia team seemed to get the memo as they finished with 171 medals, of them 70 gold. That put them a staggering 61 clear of England, who won 110 medals, with Canada third after winning 62. However Finucane will certainly go down as one of the athletes of the Games after becoming the first sprint cyclist to win four track gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games.

The best images from the final day of action in Glasgow, featuring netball, bowls, judo and track cycling. Take a peek. New Zealand's Kate Heffernan and Shamera Sherling-Humphrey of Jamaica congratulate each other. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Final medal table Australia reach a phenomenal 70 golds in the end with England, Canada, India and Scotland rounding out the top five. Here's the final Commonwealth Games 2026 medal table with more than 50 countries winning a gong of some shiny tint. Check them all out.

Glasgow 2026 chief hails â€˜phenomenal' success of Games Sean Ingle This year's Commonwealth Games has been â€œphenomenalâ€ and shown the event has the potential to carry on for another 100 years, the chief executive of Glasgow 2026 has told the Guardian. Phil Batty also insisted that the revamped Games, which included only 10 sports rather than the 19 in Birmingham four years earlier, had showcased a formula that made it financially sustainable as it heads to Amdavad in 2030. â€œWhat a phenomenal 11 days,â€ Batty said. â€œI have had absolute pride in the way that the city and the Commonwealth has come together. These Games have not only exceeded expectations. They have demonstrated that major events can flex and evolve to be fit for purpose in the future.â€

So that, folks, is that as far as sporting action is concerned for these Commonwealth Games. The Closing Ceremony will take place at 9pm and I'll be back for that. Between then and now we'll keep the blog rolling with stories, updates and other bits (so do write in if you fancy). What was your highlight? Who was your athlete of the Games? Enjoy the break. Catch you in a few hours.

â€œIt means the world to me, my family and everyone back home,â€ says a beaming Bostock. He says that his first cycling memory was watching Cavendish 20 years ago. How cool is that!?

Matthew Bostock wins gold for Isle of Man He's just the fourth athlete from his little island to claim gold in the Commonwealth Games! 20 years since Mark Cavendish, what a race from Bostock! It went down to the final lap, the final half lap, the final 100m. Oh the drama! Bostock finishes with 83 points, adding two to his tally from the final sprint. Oliver Bleddyn from Australia holds on to second with 80 points. New Zealand's George Jackson leapfrogs Scotland's Mark Stewart and his countryman, Thomas Sexton, from fifth to third at the death. Matthew Bostock of Isle of Man celebrates winning the gold. Photograph: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

Double points on offer at the finish line. So it's all on here.

Another sprint. Bleddyn cuts the lead with 10 laps to go. Bostock ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡² â€“ 81 Bleddyn ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º â€“ 76 Stewart ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ â€“ 55 Sexton ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ â€“ 53 Jackson ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ â€“ 51 Perrett ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ â€“ 50

Bostock on course with history. The Isle of Man's last Commonwealth Games cycling gold came 20 years ago, when Mark Cavendish won the men's scratch race at Melbourne 2006. Before that, Peter Buckley won the road race in 1966.

Bostock adds to his tally with 19 laps to go. Bostock ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡² â€“ 78 Bleddyn ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º â€“ 71 Stewart ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ â€“ 55 Sexton ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ â€“ 53 Jackson ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ â€“ 51