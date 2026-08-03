Rayo Vallecano closes in on Roma defender Marash Kumbulla

Rayo Vallecano is close to signing Roma defender Marash Kumbulla on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The clubs are sealing the agreement, with the formal stages of the transfer expected to follow. No purchase option or obligation has been mentioned as part of the proposed loan.

A move to Rayo would allow Kumbulla to remain in La Liga after spending the previous two seasons on loan at Espanyol and Mallorca. The 26-year-old has not established a regular place at Roma and is now approaching another temporary departure from the Italian club.

Rayo's move for Kumbulla is one of the more advanced stories in the latest transfer news. The agreement appears close, but the defender still needs to complete the formalities and the clubs announce the deal.

Kumbulla has a contract with Roma running until June 2028. The Serie A club initially signed him from Hellas Verona in 2020 before completing the permanent transfer the following year.

The Albania international made 21 league appearances during his first season in Rome but gradually lost his position. A serious knee injury suffered in April 2023 interrupted his development and was followed by a short loan spell with Sassuolo during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kumbulla rebuilt his career at Espanyol, making 35 La Liga appearances and scoring three goals during the 2024/25 season. His performances earned him another move to Spain with Mallorca, but muscle injuries prevented him from securing the same level of continuity.

Rayo would be getting a defender who already understands Spanish football and would require little time to adjust to La Liga. Kumbulla stands at 6-foot-3, is comfortable defending inside his own penalty area and can give the Madrid club another option when dealing with crosses and set pieces.

The loan would also give Kumbulla an opportunity to play more regularly after an injury-hit year. His long Roma contract means the Italian club can reassess his future next summer if Rayo's deal does not contain a permanent transfer clause.

For Roma, another loan would remove a player outside its immediate plans from the squad. Rayo can strengthen its defense without paying a permanent transfer fee this summer, although the division of Kumbulla's salary has not been reported.

Status: Rayo Vallecano and Roma are sealing a loan agreement for Kumbulla, with formal steps still to follow. No purchase clause, medical or official announcement has been reported, and the transfer has not been completed.