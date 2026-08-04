Franco Baresi: Mourners line streets for funeral of AC Milan legend

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Milan on Tuesday for the funeral of legendary defender Franco Baresi.

The 66-year old died last week after a period of ill health.

Regarded as one of the greatest defenders to play the game, Baresi captained Milan for 15 seasons, making 719 appearances and scoring 33 goals.

The centre-back won 18 trophies with the Rossoneri: six Serie A titles, three Champions Leagues, four Italian Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

He was capped 81 times by Italy and was part of the squad which won the 1982 World Cup. He played and was captain in the 1994 final, which Italy lost to Brazil.

Baresi was made honorary president of Milan in 2020, and his number six shirt was retired when he finished his playing career.

The funeral service was held at Sant’Ambrogio Basilica and club greats including Paolo Maldini, Marco van Basten, Clarence Seedorf, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Costacurta were in attendance.

The current AC Milan squad is in Australia on a pre-season tour but some first-team players not involved did attend, including USA forward Christian Pulisic.

AC Milan will pay tribute to their former captain ahead of their friendly match again Inter on Wednesday.