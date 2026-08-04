Transfer rumors, news: Fenerbahce eye Man United's Rashford

Fenerbahce are ready to make an ambitious move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of AC Milan’s Rafael LeÃ£o and Crystal Palace’s IsmaÃ¯la Sarr, while Barcelona are closely monitoring the progress of negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid over the signing of midfielder Rodri. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to move on this summer.Â Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

– Fenerbahce are ready to make an ambitious move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Sun. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick admitted that he would miss the 28-year-old when it was announced that he wouldn’t join the club permanently following his loan spell last season. And with United not looking to keep hold of him, the England winger is now on a three-man shortlist for the Turkish Super Lig club alongside AC Milan’s Rafael LeÃ£o and Crystal Palace’s IsmaÃ¯la Sarr — though they have so far failed to agree a deal with Leao during initial talks.

– Barcelona are closely monitoring the progress of negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid over the signing of midfielder Rodri, as reported by AS. The 30-year-old World Cup winner has one year left on his contract and has already expressed his desire to return to Spain. Los Blancos are still the frontrunners, but City’s demands for a fee of at least â‚¬60 million have given them pause, which could allow Barcelona to swoop. However, AS suggests in another report that Rodri is only interested in joining Madrid if he leaves the Etihad.

– City have a replacement planned already, as Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported that they have reached a full agreement with 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi over personal terms. Negotiations with Lille over a fee of around â‚¬70 million for Bouaddi’s move are ongoing after he caught the eye with his performances for Morocco during the World Cup. City are currently in pole position to sign him, despite other clubs also closely monitoring the situation.

– Talks have started between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain regarding the transfer of winger Bradley Barcola, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Reds made an official offer to sign the France international worth over â‚¬100 million, but talks will continue with their initial attempt fell short of Les Parisiens’ â‚¬150 million demands. The 23-year-old wants to make the move to Liverpool, while Florian Plettenberg adds that Barcola is Liverpool’s top option and personal terms are not an issue.

– Paris Saint-Germain want to speed up negotiations to complete the signing of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this week, says Matteo Moretto. The Ligue 1 club are aiming to close a deal with the Blaugrana and are optimistic a â‚¬55 million deal for the 26-year-old could be closed quickly. Torres scored the winning goal in the World Cup final for Spain as they beat Argentina 1-0, which would have increased the value of his move.

ESPN sources

– Real Madrid have made an improved contract offer to VinÃ­cius JÃºnior since the World Cup amid interest from Premier League champions Arsenal. There has been growing speculation over the Brazil international’s future in recent weeks, with his current Madrid deal due to expire in June 2027 and Madrid have now offered VinÃ­cius a contract worth around â‚¬22 million ($25m) a year. However, the gap between Madrid’s latest offer and VinÃ­cius JÃºnior’s demands — around â‚¬30 million — remains significant. Read

Done deals

– Germany goalkeeper Marc-AndrÃ© ter Stegen has joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

– Gonzalo GarcÃ­a has joined Premier League side Fulham from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old has moved to west London on a five-year deal through to 2031 with a club option to extend by a year, and sources have told ESPN the deal was worth â‚¬40 million. Read

– Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Chelsea after leaving Brentford as a free agent via a mutual agreement. The former Liverpool and England captain has signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Read

play 2:22 Laurens: DiomandÃ© transfer is a huge risk for Real Madrid

Other rumors

– Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid are yet to agree on a signing-on fee in their contract talks amid ongoing interest from Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

– Chelsea want to send Mykhailo Mudryk on loan to sister-club Strasbourg despite the expectation that the Ukraine winger would join a Premier League club after his recent ban. (Footmercato)

– Internazionale have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign defender Cristian Romero for around â‚¬40 million, but they now need to reach a deal with player. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is considered a target for Bayern Munich, while Chelsea are also interested. (Daily Mail)

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– Paris Saint-Germain could sign Zion Suzuki from Parma and loan the goalkeeper to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

– RB Leipzig’s preferred option for their attack is Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani, whose signing would be viewed independently of Yan Diomande‘s possible departure. (Philipp Hinze)

– Chelsea have reached an agreement with Rayo Vallecano for left back Pep Chavarria, who has been given permission to travel to London for a medical. (TEAMtalk)

– Arsenal are hoping to complete the signing of 18-year-old Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon. (Sun)

– Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono will make a decision about whether he wants to join AC Milan or Fiorentina on loan. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Aston Villa are preparing a â‚¬35 million offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal. (Sun)

– Internazionale have reignited their interest in Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez but Al Ittihad’s Moussa Diaby is still a strong contender. (Sky Italia)

– Moise Kean is Como’s priority for their attack, but Fiorentina are intent on keeping him. (Sky Italia)

– Como have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah for â‚¬30 million, plus â‚¬6 million in add-ons, plus a clause that will see the Blues take a percentage of the fee from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

– There have been positive talks between Cagliari and Atalanta over a loan for Daniel Maldini that will include an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolo Schira)

– Everton are confident of signing Celtic right back Alistair Johnston, who is eager to make the step up to the Premier League. (TEAMtalk)