Amorim feels nothing for Man Utd after beating former club

Ruben Amorim says it was “special”Â to face former club Manchester United, but he now feels “nothing” for them after starting work with AC Milan.

Amorim was sacked by United in January, and after joining Milan last month, he met his former club for the first time since leaving Old Trafford.

Milan ran out 4-2 winners in Saturday’sÂ friendly in Wroclaw, with Samuel Chukwueze, Alphadjo Cisse, Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all on the scoresheet.

Amorim endured an ill-fated tenure in charge of United, overseeing the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish as they placed 15th in 2024-25, also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

In the Premier League, Amorim had the worst win ratio (32%), the worst goals conceded per game ratio (1.5) and the lowest clean sheet ratio (15%) of any United boss.

A fine second-half turnaround to end pre-season pic.twitter.com/4H8adkcvmS â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026

But the Portuguese head coach is not dwelling on his time in Manchester, instead focusing on the challenge ahead of him with Milan.

“No. For me, it was just a normal match,” Amorim told Sky Sport Italia. “Since I signed with Milan, I’ve felt nothing about Manchester United.

“I’m just proud to have been at Man United, and I still love the club, but after signing with Milan, I [feel] nothing bad about anything because I’m very happy, because I’m in the place where I want to be. I just want to continue here.

“Of course, it was special to play against them again, but I wanted to win a game this pre-season to present ourselves well in our league, to give a good image to our fans, so they can support us in our first match.”

Milan’s attention now turns to their opening Serie A fixture of the campaign against Torino on August 23.