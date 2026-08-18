New England have to turn luck back on our side, says Mitrovic

Marko Mitrovic believes his New England Revolution side need to “turn luck back on our side” ahead of their trip to D.C. United.

New England, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, have struggled since their return from the World Cup break, winning just one of their five MLS games (D2 L2).

Their troubles continued over the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Toronto FC, who had not won in MLS since April.

The Revolution lost despite accumulating 2.3Â expected goals (xG) from 24 shots to Toronto’s 0.24 from just three attempts.

Reflecting on their loss to Toronto, Mitrovic believes his team must fix some minor details in their game to return to winning ways.

“I felt that the whole game, we had full control and I think we played some very good soccer,” said Mitrovic.

“There were two moments where I would say I feel [like] in the last couple of games, certain things go against us.

“We just have to work hard to keep pushing, to turn luck back on our side. As I said, I have nothing [negative] to say to the guys.

“They played great soccer, they gave everything, and we are walking off the field with no result. But that is soccer; we just have to keep going and keep moving forward.

“That’s what we have been doing the whole season, and that’s what we’re going to do starting now.”

Wilson Harris first MLS goal Â Jack Harrison first Revs assist pic.twitter.com/KxUZa04irf â€” New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 16, 2026

D.C. United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six MLS games, though five of those matches have ended in a draw.

Their last outing saw them share the spoils with CF Montreal in a 1-1 stalemate.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

D.C. United â€“ Tai Baribo

Tai Baribo scored D.C.’s only goal against Montreal last time out, netting his 12th goal of the season.

He has also scored in each of his last five regular-season games, becoming the first player to do so since Ola Kamara scored in six consecutive games in 2021.

New England Revolution â€“ Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison made his first start for the Revolution in their defeat to Toronto, and he assisted Wilson Harris’ consolation goal.

Along with the assist, Harrison created a match-high five chances, while also leading both teams in shots (four) and crosses (20).

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ D.C. UNITED WIN

D.C. are unbeaten in their last two home games against the Revolution, securing a 1-1 draw at Audi Field in 2025 after a Christian Benteke hat-trick secured a 3-1 win in 2024.

However, New England have won both of the last two meetings, winning 2-0 in August 2025 and 1-0 on April 11 this season.

D.C. have also struggled at home, winning just 12 points from nine games, though the Revolution have picked up just five points from eight away games, the third-worst away record in the division.

In their last six league matches, D.C. have won one and drawn five. New England, meanwhile, have won one, drawn two and lost three in their last six.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

D.C. United â€“ 44.9%

Draw â€“ 24.8%

New England Revolution â€“ 30.3%