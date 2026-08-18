Cardiff City 1-1 Wrexham: Colwill rescues Welsh derby point for Bluebirds with 98th-minute leveller

Rubin Colwill scored a 98-minute equaliser as Cardiff City snatched a 1-1 draw with Wrexham in their Championship opener.

The first league meeting between the two Welsh rivals since 2002 appeared likely to be settled by a goal that took under three minutes to arrive, Kieffer Moore netting the seventh of his career against Cardiff with an emphatic near-post finish.

Callum Doyle saw a header tipped over the crossbar as Wrexham, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, pushed to double their lead, with Moore then going close as his header clipped the top of the bar.

Doyle was denied again with a near-post save from Nathan Trott early in the second half and saw another opportunity go begging when he rattled the post with a rasping strike.

Sam Smith spurned a chance to put the game beyond doubt early in stoppage time, and that would ultimately prove costly.

Dom Hyam headed against his own crossbar as Wrexham looked to cling on amid late pressure from a Cardiff side that struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances.

But when a foul on the edge of the area gave Colwill a last-ditch opportunity from a set-piece, he made no mistake, his free-kick proving too strong for Nathan Patterson and nestling in the top-left corner to spark delirious celebrations as the Bluebirds earned a dramatic point on their return to the second tier.