Deco addresses Rodri and Real Madrid: He wasnt in our plans

Barcelona sporting director Deco says signing Rodri â€œmakes senseâ€ but the club are planning â€œmovesâ€ to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left when his contract ended this summer after averaging more than a goal every two games for the reigning Liga champions.

Spain captain Rodri, who was out of contract at Manchester City in 2027, joined Barca for Â£65 million on Tuesday, although there has been speculation that part of their motivation for the deal involved preventing Real Madrid from signing the revered midfielder.

â€œInitially, he wasn't in our plans because we thought he wasn't available,â€ Deco told TV3, via Mundo Deportivo.

â€œWe didn't sign him to take a player from Madrid. That would be a mistake. He's one of the best midfielders in the world. We're certain he can contribute and that's why it makes sense.â€

Rodri: Barcelona deal with Man City â€˜improves team'

Deco said Rodri represented an â€œopportunityâ€. â€œWe went for it and we succeeded,â€ he explained, adding that Barca had taken the same approach with new signings Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu and Joao Cancelo.

â€œWe're happy with everyone. Every signing we've made has a purpose. Before signing anyone, we discussed it extensively before making a decision.

â€œEverything has a purpose: to improve the team. Rodri improves it.â€

The 30-year-old was the final player to emerge during the traditional round of squad introductions in front of Barcelona's crowd before the Joan Gamper Trophy match on Wednesday.

Rodri received the most rapturous reception of any player to head out from the tunnel at Camp Nou, although the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner was not involved in the 2-1 win over Egyptian side Al Ahly, with captain Raphinha and 18-year-old forward Hamza Abdelkarim scoring during the first half.

Barcelona transfers: Lewandowski replacement looms

While Abdelkarim has four goals in pre-season and Adeyemi and Gordon offer Barca more width and attacking options, the most prolific team in last season's Liga face a considerable task to find a player who can emulate Robert Lewandowski's impact, with the transfer window shutting on September 1.

Now with MLS side Chicago Fire, the Poland icon, who turns 38 on Friday and became increasingly peripheral during his final season at Barcelona, scored 119 goals in 191 games for the club between 2022 and 2026, winning La Liga three times and the 2025 Copa del Rey.

â€œTwo players have left,â€ reflected Deco. â€œFerran [Torres, to Paris Saint-Germain] and Robert. We can fill Ferran's role with the new additions, but replacing Robert is very difficult.

â€œEven if you find a good player, it's very difficult because he defined an era with us. We have internal solutions but we will certainly make some moves.

â€œIt's about finding the best solution. We are working to see what we can do between now and the end of the season.â€

Hansi Flick: Barca signing Rodri â€˜one of the best'

Flick praised Deco for â€œdoing a great jobâ€ and confirmed Barca are â€œlooking for that playerâ€ in attack.

â€œHamza is a good striker,â€ Flick said after the trophy win. â€œWe can see it when he attacks crosses.

â€œI saw him holding onto the ball [against Al-Ahly], which is good. This is what I want to see from him.

â€œRodri showed at the World Cup that he was one of the best; he gave structure to the team, organises the game well and can decide whether to play faster or slower. He's a leader.â€

Initially a loan signing for Barcelona B in February, Egypt newcomer Abdelkarim joined Barca permanently for around Â£1.3m in June and has made that price look astonishingly good value during a pre-season to suggest his new club have another sensation on their books.

What's next? Barcelona fixtures, schedule

Reigning Spanish champions Barca's competitive season begins away to Elche in La Liga on August 23 (20:30 BST).