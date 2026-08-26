Coventry sign experienced defender Pinnock from Brentford

Coventry City have completed the signing of experienced centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Brentford in a deal reportedly worth up to Â£6m.

The Sky Blues are paying a fixed fee of Â£5m plus Â£1m in add-onsÂ for Pinnock, whoÂ signed a three-year deal with the option for a fourth with the club on Wednesday.

Pinnock had been entering the final year of his contract at Brentford and had been linked with a move away after falling out of favour under Keith Andrews.Â

During the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old was limited to just eight appearances across all competitions, totalling 651 minutes of action for the Bees.Â

Pinnock joined Brentford from Barnsley in 2019 and went on to appear 216 times in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists.Â

He helped Brentford earn promotion to the Premier League five years ago, but he is now looking forward to his next chapter with Frank Lampard’s newly-promoted side.Â

On joining Coventry, Pinnock told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to join Coventry City and continue my footballing journey with this great club.Â

“After 25 years, the club are back in the Premier League, and I know how much it must mean to everyone involved with the club and the supporters. I can’t wait to be part of it.Â

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work, and I can’t wait to meet everyone and represent this football club, especially at the Coventry Building Society Arena.”

Pinnock is Cov. We have completed the signing of Ethan Pinnock on a permanent transfer from Brentford. â€” Coventry City (@CoventryCityFC) August 26, 2026

Pinnock joins former team-mate Frank Onyeka in making the switch from Brentford to Coventry this summer, with his signing the Sky Blues’ 10th addition of the summer.Â

Aurele Amenda, Loum Tchaouna, Carl Rushworth, Caleb Yirenkyi, Gustavo Hamer, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sidiki Cherif and Dan Bentley have also joined Coventry.Â

Coventry began their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat to champions Arsenal, but they got themselves back on track in the EFL Cup in midweek.Â

Awoniyi grabbed a goal and an assist on his debutÂ as Coventry beat League One side Plymouth Argyle atÂ Home Park to progress to the third round of the competition.

Coventry face Hull City this weekend in what will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two teams, the 1,454th different fixture to be played in England’s top division, and 942nd in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues have won just one of their last nine league games against Hull (D5 L3), with both meetings between the sides in the Championship last season ending 0-0.