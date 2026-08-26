How Dolly Parton inspired women in leadership: We all owe Dolly a debt

There are few personalities as universally beloved as Dolly Parton.

Tributes have poured in from fellow musicians, celebrities, and current and former presidents celebrating the life and legacy of the iconic singer-songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur who died on Tuesday.

Parton will be remembered for countless accomplishments including hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” as well as charitable actions like founding Imagination Library â€” an organization that sends free books to children â€” and a $1 million donation in 2020 that’s credited with helping develop Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

She brought her talents to the screen as well. In 1980, Parton starred in the comedy film, “9 to 5” and released the hit song of the same name. Beneath the song’s upbeat melody and the movie’s cantankerous humor, both deliver a powerful message that women deserve equal pay and treatment in the workplace.

“They let you dream just to watch ‘em shatter / You’re just a step on the bossman’s ladder / But you’ve got dreams he’ll never take away,” sings Parton in the song’s second verse.

The song “perfectly encapsulates the grievances of women workers â€” and our dreams,” says Ellen Cassedy, author and co-founder of 9 to 5, a working women’s advocacy organization.

“[The song] starts with an awakening and with pride. It directs some angry energy at the boss,” says Cassedy. “Then it summons a sense of common purpose â€“ ‘in the same boat with a lot of your friends’ â€” and finally, it ends in triumph:Â ‘The tide’s gonna turn and it’s all gonna roll your way’ â€¦ We all owe Dolly a debt.”Â

The 9 to 5 organization started a movement in Boston in 1973 in response to gender inequality women experienced in the workplace. The movement helped inspire Jane Fonda to produce the 1980 movie.

“For the first time, working office workers like us were the main characters on the big screen,” says Cassedy. “After that, the American office was never the same.”

Through her songs, her advocacy and her magnetic personality, Parton inspired women around the world to show up as themselves and build incredible things. Here’s a sampling of what she meant to working women.