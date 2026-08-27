EFL Cup round-up: Newcastle beat West Brom in thriller, Barry hat-trick sends Everton through

Newcastle United claimed their first win under Matthias Jaissle as they edged a spirted West Brom 3-2 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Magpies produced an impressive performance against Liverpool in their first game under Jaissle last Sunday, but suffered heartbreak as last-gasp penalty earned the Reds a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle introduced new signing Nico Gonzalez on the pitch before kick-off, and the need to have the Spaniard in their midfield was illustrated in the first half as early Championship pace-setters West Brom enjoyed surprising amounts of control against a Magpies side featuring six changes.

The Baggies were rewarded as Isaac Price caught out goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen with a fine free-kick to give them the lead.

Newcastle finished the second half strongly, though, and winger Bazoumana Toure marked his debut with a goal as he turned home from Amar Dedic's right-wing cross.

The turnaround was completed by the 2025 winners three minutes into the second half when substitute Harvey Barnes crashed home from close range after West Brom failed to clear their lines after blocking his shot from the edge of the area following a corner.

Yet West Brom received a lifeline as Lewis Hall, who conceded the penalty against Liverpool, gave away another for handling a right-wing cross.

Price made no mistake with the spot-kick, but they were level for just four minutes as Barnes netted what proved to be the winner, converting from a Dedic cross after good work from Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle have been drawn away at Millwall in the third round.

Barry scores hat-trick and Johnson gets off mark for Everton

Everton enjoyed a more routine win as they cruised to a 4-0 win at Preston North End thanks to a Thierno Barry hat-trick.

Barry opened the scoring after Vitalii Mykolenko squared for him to tap in following a fine Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pass.

Dewsbury-Hall was to the fore again as Barry made it 2-0, the ball rebounding in off the Frenchman after Preston goalkeeper Lee Nicholls could only parry the midfielder's cross into his path.

Barry had another simple finish for his third, Brennan Johnson teeing him up to slot home after a quick attack again involving Dewsbury-Hall.

The favour was returned as Everton made it 4-0 when Johnson tucked home his first Everton goal from a well-weighted Barry pass. Everton will host Wolves in the third round.

Elsewhere, Bradford City booked their place in the third round, the League One side stunning Championship Burnley by beating them on penalties following a 0-0 draw at Valley Parade. Bradford's reward is a tie with League One rivals Leyton Orient.