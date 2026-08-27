Atletico claim Barcelona have 0% chance of signing Alvarez

Atletico Madrid insist there is a “0% chance” of selling Julian Alvarez to Barcelona after club president Joan Laporta said they remain interested in signing the Argentine.Â

Alvarez has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, and is also reportedly of interest to Premier League champions Arsenal.Â

The 26-year-old was jeered by Atletico supporters on Sunday during their 2-2 draw with Villarreal in LaLiga, and Alvarez reportedly missed training on Wednesday.Â

Reports say Alvarez was unwell, and Atletico have now condemned Laporta’s latest video, which said Barcelona’s â‚¬100m (Â£85.7m) offer remained on the table.

The BlaugranaÂ have already hadÂ an offer worth over â‚¬100mÂ knocked back by Atletico earlier in the summer after making Alvarez their topÂ target to replace Robert Lewandowski.

“This is not about money, it’s about dignity. The player is being victimised, but the only victim in the Julian case is us,” Atletico said.

“They have harmed us economically and socially. There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca.

“There is a campaign of many lies and half-truths. The only one paying for this is Atletico.”

Â¡Empezamos a preparar el Sevilla-Atleti!Â pic.twitter.com/HzA6lWNEHG â€” AtlÃ©tico de Madrid (@Atleti) August 26, 2026

Last season (not including the Club World Cup), Alvarez contributed to 29 goals (20 goals, nine assists) in 49 games for Atletico, the fifth-most among LaLiga players.

Since his debut in August 2024, he has scored the most goals (49) and had the most shots of any player for the club (238), while also registering the joint-most assists.

Barcelona’sÂ interest has particularly angered Atletico, who reported the LaLiga champions to FIFA and the Royal Spanish Football Federation for trying to sign Alvarez.

Despite that, Laporta insists BarcelonaÂ have behaved well throughout the whole affair.

“It goes without saying that Barcelona absolutely respect Atletico and the club’s directorate, who we have known for many years and have a lot of appreciation for,” Laporta said.

“We made a significant offer to Atletico for JulÃ­an, a player our coach has a real interest in signing, which was ratified during a telephone call to Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

“He told me they would not transfer him as they didn’t have a replacement. I said when they have one, if the summer window was still open, we would be there to do a deal.”