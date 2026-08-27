🎥 Blake Griffin to host new late-night talk show

Blake Griffin is expanding his media career into late night TV. He’ll host a weekly talk show titled, “The Stepback with Blake Griffin,” the former NBA star shared Wednesday.

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Griffin is partnering with Amazon Studios, YouTube and Wondery for the new show. The six-time All-Star served as a studio analyst for Amazon’s NBA coverage last season. Mortal Media, a film and television production founded by Griffin and former NFL veteran Ryan Kalil, is behind the project.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on Griffin’s talk show.

The weekly talk show will debut Oct. 20, the beginning of the NBA’s regular season, and was recorded in front of a live studio audience. New episodes will air every Tuesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It will focus on Griffin’s opinions on topics in the sports world, including gambling and NIL.

He shared the news on social media, adding in a caption: “Finally, a chance to recreate the last few seasons of my career: sitting down. The Stepback. Coming soon”

Griffin added further context on the show in a planned news release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve watched and idolized shows like ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘Last Week Tonight,’ so to follow in their footsteps while putting my own stamp on the genre is an amazing opportunity that I’m grateful to take part in,” he said.

Even before his Amazon experience, Griffin was no stranger to the entertainment industry. He appeared on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, made a cameo on “The Simpsons” as himself last year and had a role in the 2023 remake of the 1992 film “White Men Can’t Jump,” among other roles and appearances.

Griffin has dabbled in the stand-up comedy space, too. He did “Slam Dunk poetry” at an open mic event at the Hollywood Laugh Factory in 2011 and in Montreal five years later.

Now, he’ll tackle the late-night scene.