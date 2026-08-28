Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool still eyeing Sarr after Barcola deal agreed

Crystal Palace winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr is still being tracked by Liverpool, despite their agreement for Bradley Barcola, while Bayern Munich have asked for information on Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Crystal Palace winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr could replace Cody Gakpo.Â Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

– Liverpool are still trying to sign Crystal Palace winger IsmaÃ¯la Sarr, despite seeing an initial Â£50 million offer rejected, reports The Independent. New boss Andoni Iraola wants to bring in three players before the deadline including two wingers — as Cody Gakpo could leave amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City — with one of those to be Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola after a transfer that could reach up to â‚¬140 million was agreed. The Reds have moved on from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh after being priced out of a deal, but aren’t giving up on Sarr yet.

– Bayern Munich have asked for information on Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Mbaye, 18, has been linked with a â‚¬50 million move to Liverpool and the Senegal international is open to leaving Les Parisiens this summer in search of more game time — he has only made it onto the bench once in PSG’s three competitive matches so far this term and hasn’t yet got onto the pitch.

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– Chelsea are close to completing a â‚¬48 million deal for Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor and could loan him to a Premier League club, says the BBC. Ahanor, 18, joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer for â‚¬16 million and impressed in Serie A last season. Mainly used as a left back, he made his Italy international debut in June against Luxembourg and the Blues have reportedly been scouting him since signing his teammate Marco Palestra for â‚¬55 million in July.

– AC Milan have accepted a â‚¬45 million package from Galatasaray to sign winger Rafael LeÃ£o while Aston Villa are still pushing to land him on a loan with an obligation to sign permanently next summer, as reported by The Athletic. The Turkish Super Lig side are offering the Portugal international an annual salary worth around â‚¬12 million, but Leao is yet to decide his future. The report claims that the 27-year-old’s preference is to join Villa, but Milan would prefer a permanent deal this summer.

– Real Madrid are keeping an eye on AS Roma midfielder Manu KonÃ© and are considering him an option for future transfer windows, says AS. Los Blancos have been closely monitoring the 25-year-old’s performances and scouted him live on various occasions, but they consider their business in this window completed — even if they have a big-name departure, with Eduardo Camavinga and AurÃ©lien TchouamÃ©ni being watched by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

play 2:27 Leboeuf: MartÃ­nez is what Chelsea need

ESPN sources

– Chelsea have agreed to a deal to sign Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano MartÃ­nez from Aston Villa for a fee of Â£7.5 million ($10.2m). Read

– Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. Barcola has been Liverpool’s top target throughout the summer and the final details are now being ironed out on a deal worth around Â£120 million, of which at least Â£100 million is guaranteed. Read

– Ipswich Town are close to signing striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. Abraham, 28, moved to Aston Villa from Besiktas in January. But after just eight months, he is set to swap Unai Emery’s side for Premier League newcomers Ipswich on a straight loan deal. Read

Done deals

– Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr has completed a season-long loan move to Real Sociedad.

play 1:14 Laurens: Enzo FernÃ¡ndez is edging closer to Man City

Other rumors

– Arsenal are refusing to give up on the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, who wants to move to Barcelona and has missed training in recent days due to an illness, but Atletico won’t let him move to Camp Nou. (Daily Mail)

– Crystal Palace won’t let England midfielder Adam Wharton leave this transfer window despite concrete interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. (TEAMtalk)

– A â‚¬60 million deal for winger Gabriel Martinelli to join Al Hilal from Arsenal is at the final stage, with all parties confident that an agreement can be reached. (Nicolo Schira)

– Nottingham Forest have made a Â£22 million offer to land Crystal Palace right back Daniel Munoz. (The Athletic)

– AC Milan are considering Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya as an option to replace Rafael Leao if he leaves. (Footmercato)

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– Napoli have contacted Newcastle United to ask about striker Nick Woltemade‘s availability for a loan deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Fiorentina and Como have reached a verbal agreement on a â‚¬40 million deal for striker Moise Kean. (Matteo Moretto)

– A deal for Como striker Alvaro Morata to join Leganes is in its final stages with the two clubs exchanging documentation. (Matteo Moretto)

– RB Leipzig are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich, but nothing is advanced so far. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Juventus have offered a take it or leave it two-year contract worth â‚¬3.5 million-per-season to free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, who is also the topic of interest from Roma. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Roma haven’t yet contacted Lyon about winger Malick Fofana, who is expected to be offloaded to compensate for Les Gones missing out on the Champions League. (L’Equipe)

– There is a verbal agreement for AC Milan midfielder Samuele Ricci to join Como. (Matteo Moretto)

– Bologna are interested in signing Fiorentina forward Albert Gudmundsson on loan with an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolo Schira)

– Hull City are close to reaching an agreement to sign Roma forward Robinio Vaz. (Athletic)

– Lens want to sign RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan, but Die Roten Bullen would have to make a financial concession for the deal to be completed. (Philipp Hinze)