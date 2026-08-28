Olsen embracing Houston pressure after winning run ends

Ben Olsen is embracing the inflated expectations that have come with the Houston Dynamo’s improved form, as they prepare to host the San Jose Earthquakes.

Houston sit second in the Western Conference ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the fourth-placed ‘Quakes, two points behind the Vancouver Whitecaps at the summit.

Olsen’s side did manage an eye-catching 1-0 away win over the Whitecaps recently, though they were then beaten 2-1 by St. Louis City last week.

That result ended their five-match winning run, and Olsen believes the disappointment that greeted their loss can be a positive thing if harnessed correctly.

“The team has been really good in the last couple of months, especially at understanding the plays that really matter in both boxes,” Olsen said.

“We just fell a little bit short. We’ve got to take this one on the chin and get back, it’ll be nice to get back home.

“This was a long road trip for these guys, going to Vancouver and then coming here. It’s a lot to ask of the guys, and they put in a good shift and emptied the tank. It’s not ideal.

“We take three points away from two away games against really good opponents, so by large, that’s not bad in our league.Â

“I love that the expectations have changed now and that we need to win every game â€“ that’s healthy.”

Always Working Â pic.twitter.com/uFP66uxBDb â€” Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 26, 2026

San Jose, meanwhile, were trounced 5-1 by Minnesota United last weekend and have now failed to win any of their six games since returning from the World Cup break, losing five and drawing one.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Dynamo â€“ Ibrahim AliyuÂ

Aliyu came off the bench to score Houston’s lone goal in their defeat to St. Louis last weekend.Â

It was the first goal scored by a substitute for the Dynamo in the 2026 regular season, leaving D.C. United as the only team without a goal from the bench this year. Aliyu will hope his impact from the bench is enough to earn him a start on Saturday.

San Jose Earthquakes â€“ Stefan Cleveland

After allowing just one goal through their first six matches of the season, San Jose have gone 15 consecutive regular-season games without a clean sheet.Â

In fact, since that run ended, the Earthquakes have conceded 32 times, tied for the second-most in MLS with only last-placed Sporting Kansas City (37) allowing more goals in that time. Cleveland will hope for a strong showing between the sticks to change their fortunes.

MATCH PREDICTION â€“ HOUSTON DYNAMO WINÂ

San Jose defeated Houston 2â€“1 in the last meeting between the sides in August 2025. The Earthquakes have only won two straight against the Dynamo once in 35 meetings since returning to MLS in 2008, winning in May 2014 and May 2015.

San Jose go into this game having lost eight of their last 10 matches in all competitions (W1 D1), including the last four in a row, all in league play.Â

In 600 career regular-season matches in charge of MLS teams, Bruce Arena has never lost five in a row.

While Houston’s winning streak ended in St. Louis, they remain unbeaten in eight straight at home (W7 D1) in all competitions. The Dynamo have kept clean sheets in five of those eight matches, conceding just three times in total.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Houston Dynamo â€“ 38.6%

San Jose Earthquakes â€“ 34.9%

Draw â€“ 26.5%