Carse feels he let England down, says Durham coach: county cricket, day two – live

Key events

Roundup: Yorkshire fireworks light up Scarborough Tanya Aldred Despite a morning washout, play broke out at Scarborough and Yorkshire's tail wagged entertainingly against Leicestershire. George Hill bashed a merry 62, while Dom Bess and Ben Cliff added fireworks to please a crowd dressed in pink and purple to support the local Saint Catherine's hospice. John Simpson's unbeaten 64 was crucial in giving Sussex a small first- innings lead at Hove as Craig Overton (four for 66) and Lewis Gregory (three for 55) fought back with the ball. Somerset's Tom Lammonby then made batting look easy with a breezy 74 not out. A couple of days after announcing his retirement at the end of the season, Dean Elgar jigsawed a crucial century for Essex. The South African struck around for nearly four hours, backed up by a silky 43 from Charlie Allison. Rahul Chahar grabbed six wickets but Surrey then slumped to 51-4, still 45 behind. There was a century of a different hue for Durham's David Bedingham, hit off 99 balls and full of punchy gorgeousness. It was his fifth ton of the Championship season. Ben Stokes biffed 45 before Sai Kishore floated one between bat and pad as Durham built a lead of 194 over Gloucestershire. There was no first hundred of the year for Zak Crawley, removed by Ben Sanderson for 89, as Kent had a staircase-and-trapdoor kind of day in the Division Two eye-baller. They lost eight for 94 against excellent Northants bowling, then added 89 for the last two wickets thanks to Daniel Bell-Drummond's captain's knock of 70. Nottinghamshire endured a terrible start to the day at Edgbaston against Warwickshire. Haseeb Hameed and Freddie McCann were both dismissed for ducks, but the in-form Joe Clarke knitted a support blanket with a stylish hundred, ending the day unbeaten on 146 as he passed the 1,000-run mark for the season. Lancashire were invited to bat at New Road on a dish-dirty morning, and though Keaton Jennings opened with a studied 55, he had to watch the middle order cascade away. Ben Walkden and Tom Bailey added late-order fibre, with four wickets for Worcestershire's Beyers Swanepoel. Glamorgan tootled to 149-9, just 13 behind Hampshire at Sophia Gardens as the game heads to a one-innings shootout, while there was time for Middlesex's Ryan Higgins to take two wickets at Derbyshire.

Time to go and stretch my legs by the North Sea, if the rain holds off. Thanks for your company today, have a lovely evening.

Close of play scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 279 v Surrey 183 and 51-4 Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 149-9 v Hampshire 162 Hove: Sussex 250 v Somerset 202 and 167-2 Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire 299-7 Scarborough: Yorkshire 263 v Leicestershire 12-0 Division Two Derby: Derbyshire 79-3 v Middlesex Chester-le-Street: Durham 331-8 v Gloucestershire 137 Northampton: Northamptonshire 74-0 v Kent 345 New Road: Worcestershire 12-1 v Lancashire 180

Bad light at Edgbaston, where a stylish 131 not out from the in-touch Joe Clarke has carried Notts to 253-6. Time now for me to write up for second edition at a very damp Scarborough. BTL remains open for tea and chat.

It's Simon Harmer with the breakthrough at Chelmsford, Dom Sibley can't believe what he's done, turning Tom Westley to short leg. Surrey 33-1.

Stumps at Sophia Gardens Nineteen overs, two wickets. Glamorgan tootled to 149-9, 13 behind Hampshire.

Stumps at Derby Time for Ryan Higgins to take two wickets but not much more. Derbyshire 79 for three.

Hmmm, Lancs might finish today in a happy place. The last two wickets added 65 â€“ Bailey 34, Walkden 26 â€“ to finish a relatively perky 180 all out. And Worcestershire are now 0-1, Lategan caught off Bailey for 0.

Stumps at Scarborough They call it a day at North Marine Road, Leicestershire 12-0.

Somerset have lost their first second-innings wicket, Josh Thomas for 48, edging to slip. Somerset 94-1, a lead of 46.

Essex were all out with a lead of 96, with six wickets for Rahul Chahar. Burns and Sibley aren't picking their toenails in the second innings â€“ already 29-0.

It's been raining again here at Scarborough and there was time only for Leicestershire to reach 12-0 before a combination of bad light and gloom sent the players scurrying away. There are still a handful of spectators braving it out though.

Time for me to write up for Friday first edition, will be back soon but in the meantime do chat on BTL.

Tea-time-ish scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 248-7 v Surrey 183 Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 149-9 v Hampshire 162 Hove: Sussex 250 v Somerset 202 and 24-0 Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire 172-5 Scarborough: Yorkshire 263 v Leicestershire Division Two Derby: Derbyshire 79-3 v Middlesex Chester-le-Street: Durham 297-7 v Gloucestershire 137 Northampton: Northamptonshire 11-0 v Kent 345 New Road: Worcestershire v Lancashire 162-9

Fifty for George Hill George Hill thumps six pleasingly into the advertising hoardings to the left of the press box. And there's his fifty with a dab into the onside â€“ affectionate applause â€“ and now some flirty footwork and four more ramped with style. Yorks 231-8.

And Hull gets his man, Coad lumping to mid off for one. Yorks 210-5.

Coad has two flat-footed drives at Hull and misses agriculturally.

Dom Bess and George Hill had been swinging with lusty seaside abandon here at Scarborough, but Bess went one time too many and is caught at backward point. A second wicket for Hull whose speed and bounce has been a useful point of difference as the commentators love to say. Yorks 202-7. At New Road, Lancs are eight down with young Walkden 18 not out.

Rain is around Delays at Derby, CLS, Edgbaston and Sophia Gardens.

After losing 8 for 96 this morning, Kent's ninth wicket partnership added a precious 80. Daniel Bell-Drummond is still unbeaten on 61, Milnes just out for 37. Kent 336-9

Don't be too jealous but Ali Martin has spent this summer locked away with Chris Woakes in cafes, pubs and over the kitchen table, winkling out the real Woakes story. In Ali's words, â€œhe was impossibly engaged with the whole project and so the reader can be guaranteed it is very much his story, in his words. Packed with behind the scenes details, dressing room tales, the highs, the lows, the greats he played with and against.â€ Sounds brilliant and you can preorder it here.

To Edgbaston, where things are nip and tuck/knit and pearl. Notts 148 for five, with Clarke still there on 65. Wickets for Mousley, Hannon-Dalby, Bamber and Barnard â€“ no Woakes for Warwicks this round.

Precious runs from Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten at Sophia Gardensâ€“ rhwie ninth-wicket partnership of 27 has taken Glamorgan to within 16 of Hampshire. It looks as if Glamorgan will be in another one-innings shoot-out.

If you haven't read this already, much sense spoken from uncles Stuart and Jimmy.

How are Essex doing? Very well thank you, with Dean Elgar's 92 easing them to parity with Surrey with just three wickets down. Two wickets to Dan Worrall. There were some nice quotes from Sam Cook last night after he zipped down to Chelmsford from Lord's, and finished with three wickets. â€œTraining with those guys [with England], some of the best players in the world, you are obviously going to raise your game. Bowling to those guys you have to be at your best. You can definitely take confidence from bowling at people in that set-up and you try and use that when you come back and play here. It probably helped contribute to the success I had with the ball today. â€œEvery time I've been involved with England, whether that be with the Lions and the exposure I've had to the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, I've really tried to pick these guys' brains. And recently at The Hundred I've spent three weeks with Chris Woakes and they are three guys to try and draw experiences from. There are so many brains around it would be stupid not to try and pick up some tips from where you can. You would be silly not to tap into that amount of experience and quality and I try and do that as much as possible.â€

Sussex have a six run lead at Hove, but Overton (4-56) and Gregory (3-55) are on the prowl. If John Simpson can add many more to his 34 not out, it could be a game changer.

Rain at New Road, a blessing for Lancashire who stagger up the steps 106-6. Oooh, that's a dismissive shot from George Hill who spanners Holland down the ground to appreciative applause from the Scarborough faithful, including those sitting by the line of pink balloons in front of the tea room.

To New Road, where Lancs are 98 for five, Rocky Flintoff dabbled a catch to slip and Arav Shetty danced and swiped. Keaton Jennings appears to have hit the accelerator in despair, with five fours and a six in his 51 not out. And there won't be a first century of the season for James Wharton here at North Marine Road, as he gives Tattersall his fifth catch of the match (all off different bowlers).Yorks 146 for six.

Play at Scarborough Beyond the boundary, Josh Hull reaches down 20 feet to touch his toes, and a disgruntled supporter shouts â€œget on with itâ€ as the umpires lead the players out. And Hull it is with the first ball from the Trafalgar Road end, which flies harmlessly by.

Thunder at Scarborough A slow steady rumble.

Lunchtime scores Division One Chelmsford: Essex 132-2 v Surrey 183 Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 115-7 v Hampshire 162 Hove: Sussex 180-6 v Somerset 202 Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire 105-3 Scarborough: Yorkshire 144-5 v Leicestershire start delayed Division Two Derby: Derbyshire 79-3 v Middlesex Chester-le-Street: Durham 252-6 v Gloucestershire 137 Northampton: Northamptonshire v Kent 256-8 New Road: Worcestershire v Lancashire 60-4

Bedingham's beautiful innings comes to an end at CLS, a nice wicket for Daz Ahmed's scrapbook. Bedingham stood up straight and whipped Ahmed high but found the catcher not the rope.

Play will start at 2.10 at Scarborough And there will be 64 overs, in theoryâ€¦

Another one down at Hove, James Coles having a go and losing his sticks. Sussex 172-5.

At Durham, Glos are fighting back. A wicket for Killeen now, Clark for eight. Durham 229-5.

Craig Overton will drag Somerset back into this match until his boot studs are dust. He's dismissed Clark (85) and Tear (34). Sussex 154-4 trail by 48.

Oh Lancs, now 28 for three â€“ Bohannon (1) and Harris (4) following Hurst to early bath. Jennings and young Flintoff to barracade the door.

Forget that, the North Marine Road covers are coming back on again as spectators resplendent in Saint Catherine's hospice purple and pink head around for lunch.

The covers are coming off at Scarborough, and there will be an inspection at 12.50. The clouds coming over the shoulder of the press box look ominous.

Gorgeous from Sai Kishore. Stokes throws his bat up in tumbling frustration as Kishore slide infront of the umpire and floats one through bat and pad. Stokes out for 45, seven fours and a six. Durham 194-4.

A hundred for Bedingham! A high elbow, a single, and that's 100 from 99 balls! His fifth of the CC season. What a player.

The skies are filthy at CLS, the floodlights on. Bedingham is still in the nineties, though hardly marooned, with 99 off 97 balls.

No Moores, no Stanley, no Anderson for Lancashire, who were invited to bat by Worcestershire and are already stumbling, boots on the wrong foot. Hurst caught off Taylor for 2.

Gloucestershire haven't had any luck changing the ball at CLS so must take their punishement. An on-song Bedingham (97) and a punchy Ben Stokes (33) equals 180-3 and counting.

Good morning Tim Maitland! â€œSeeing as you don't seem likely to be watching much cricket for a while at Scarbados – the Met Office is showing more showers coming to add to all of the early morning rain – I thought it was time to look at Surrey's season. â€The usual caveat applies that we should see how the Essex reply pans out before we declare them in crisis, but what had skipped my attention was the extent that Nottinghamshire have donned the black stiletto boots, strapped on the latex corset, grabbed a bullwhip and treated Surrey like their gimp. â€œIt's not just eviscerating them in last week's County Championship, although, given everything else that has passed at The Oval in the competition this season, bowling them out for 162 and 183 was like stubbing a cigarette out on their collective buttock. A buttock that would already have been red raw and smarting from the spanking delivered at the same venue in the final group game of the One Day Cup (by 6 wickets with two overs and a ball to spare) to end Surrey's involvement. â€œThis in turn was preceded by a lick-my-boots quarter-final defeat in the Vitality Blast, by 7 runs at Trent Bridge in mid-July. No matter how much you enjoy a bit of punishment, taking all of that in the span of five or six weeks has got to hurt, hasn't it?â€ Gosh, that multiple-contest licking had passed me by. Elgar and Westley are pressing on alright this morning, Essex 44-1. And the sun is out at Scarborough, but there will be no play before lunch.

There is play at last at the big beast bash at Edgbaston, but it isn't going so well for Notts, who are 19 for 2 after losing Hameed and McCann for ducks.

No hundred for Crawley As that man Ben Sanderson spoils the dream with a nipbacker into the pads. Kent 170 for one.

Play around most of the grounds Except Scarborough and Sophia Gardens, where Glamorgan were cheesed off by Sonny Baker's spectacular entrance yesterday â€œIt's not really for me to comment on [the ECB rule],â€ said Ben Kellaway. â€œWe just have to try forget about it but [Baker] came on fresh late in the day, getting dark and bowled nicely. â€œIt's a bit frustrating and it's a change to face a young speedster and it certainly felt like that and we unfortunately lost those two wickets to him.â€

I want to eat all my breakfasts on the North Bay drinking coffee out of a cornflower blue cup, in the shadow of a ruined castle, to the rhythm of the waves. Delicious cheese scone too.

Carse “feels he’s let England down.” Durham coach Ryan Campbell told BBC sport last night thatBrydon Carse was mortified by events in Derby, but would play for Durham unless they were told otherwise. â€œThe England team are trying to restart their whole way of going about it and he feels he's let them down,â€ said Campbell. â€œAt the end of the day, he will have to live with that.â€ â€œI'm not going to stand here and say I've never made a mistake but what we can do is get our arms around him and make sure he doesn't make those mistakes again.â€ â€œ[The regulator] is going to do their job, we're going to listen to what they say.â€ â€œWhen they give us a result, we'll act accordingly.Until then, everyone is free to play, he's free to play for Durham, and he'll continue to play.â€

Inspections at Scarborough Early news from North Marine Road â€“ the umpires will be inspecting at 11am and noon.

Political mastications at the Test.

Roundup: Carse gets back down to business, Surrey toil again Durham's Brydon Carse, last pictured in handcuffs outside a Derby nightclub and subsequently dropped from England's Test squad, took his emotions out on Gloucestershire early. He truncheoned Joe Phillips's middle stump with his sixth ball and induced Miles Hammond into a flamboyant drive by a couple of overs later. With Matthew Potts snaffling Cameron Bancroft, Gloucestershire were on the precipice at 13 for three. A classy 60 from James Bracey enabled them to limp to 137, but Kasey Aldridge mopped up most of the rest with five for 16. Durham then lost two quick wickets, until an unbeaten half-century from David Bedingham sailed them to calmer waters. It was another dud day for Surrey on what is turning into a miserable Championship summer. After losing the toss and being asked to bat, they were soon in trouble on a verdant Chelmsford wicket. Sam Cook, who swapped into the Essex side after being released by England, picked up three wickets alongside Zaman Akhter, as Surrey were dismissed for 183. Adam Thomas top scored with 43, but there were few consolation runs for Ollie Pope, also surplus to requirements at Lord's. There was just time for Essex's Paul Walter to be caught behind before bad light stopped play. Honours were fairly even at North Marine Road where the rain blew in mid-afternoon. Leicestershire's Josh Davey plucked out both Yorkshire openers cheaply, but Sam Whiteman and James Wharton, unbeaten on 70, restocked the shelves. Jonny Bairstow flashed hazardly and was caught behind for one, to Scarborough sighs. Zak Crawley's highest score of the season gave Kent a boost on a long day waiting for the rain to stop at Wantage Road. His unbeaten 82 dominated an unbroken opening stand of 154 with Ben Compton in the promotion nose to nose against Northamptonshire. Sonny Baker ripped up Glamorgan's rebuilding plans, with two wickets in his first over after being subbed into the Hampshire side. It was a typically Tiggerish entrance on a damp day designed for bowlers â€“ 17 wickets fell, including Glamorgan's top three all for ducks. Sussex's Henry Crocombe grabbed a hat-trick at Hove as Somerset lost their last five wickets for 11 runs.

Scores on the doors Division One Chelmsford: Essex 10-1 v Surrey 183 Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 111-7 v Hampshire 162 Hove: Sussex 77-2 v Somerset 202 Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire Scarborough: Yorkshire 144-5 v Leicestershire start delayed Division Two Derby: Derbyshire v Middlesex Chester-le-Street: Durham 100-3 v Gloucestershire 137 Northampton: Northamptonshire v Kent 154-0 New Road: Worcestershire v Lancashire