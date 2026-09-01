Worlds best tennis players glam up for US Open, wearing gems worth up to $150K

Whatta racket.

At the US Open, the score is love-bling â€” with players glamming it up in their gems of choice.

The tennis world's best wear high-priced jewelry to express personal style and fulfill lucrative brand ambassador contracts, with prices ranging from a paltry $45 to over $150,000 for bespoke on-court pieces, according to media reports.

Major luxury houses like Material Good and Tiffany & Co. sign elite athletes like Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, allowing the court to function as a high-fashion runway. And unlike many other sports leagues, tennis has no restrictions prohibiting fine jewelry during matches.

The book â€œACE'sâ€ insightful commentary traces the evolution of tennis style throughout the years. abramsbooks.com

Sports legend Chris Evert accidentally invented the term â€œtennis braceletâ€ in 1978.

â€œIt was Forest Hills â€” and I was sweating profusely,â€ recalled Evert, now 71, in the new book ACE â€“ The Times & Style of Tennis by Sunita Kumar Nair. â€œI lost the bracelet at midpoint, and the game was stopped so I could find it. Later, people asked why it was stopped, I said, â€˜Oh it was my tennis bracelet.â€

Today's players are taking their on-court sparkle to Grand Slam levels.

World No. 1 ranked player Aryna Sabalenka, 28, is the ambassador for New York jeweler Material Good and has been competing in custom-made pieces.

For the 2026 US Open game she played on August 25, the Belarusian pro adorned her bod with three heavyweight sparklers from New York City-based jeweler Material Good.

Chris Evert began the tennis bling swing with the first tennis bracelet in 1978. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus share a laugh during a mixed doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Aug. 25. Her high-end jewels are on full display. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The super-bling consisted of a matchingÂ necklace,Â braceletÂ andÂ drop earrings,Â collectively set with more than 127 carats of colored stones, a mix of sapphires, tourmaline, garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl and tanzanite in a variety of shapes. Each piece goes for a staggering $110,000, according to Material Good.

But Sabalenka shrugged it off, and told People: â€œIf I feel good, looking-wise, I feel great.â€

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns the ball during a mixed doubles match at the U.S. Open tennis. championships on August 25. She's the brand ambassador for Mejuri. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Amanda Anisimova of the United States is crazy for Tiffany's jewelry. The bracelet is only one of the pieces she wears. AP Photo/Brian Inganga

Emma Navarro, who's won three WTA Tour titles, has found her perfect match in Mejuri. The company's pieces go for Mejuri range from a relatively affordable prices starting at $98 for gold hoop earrings to $2,600 for her necklace.

â€œ[Jewelry] is my way of showing a bit of my own personal style since I am always wearing tennis clothes,â€ Navarro, 25, told Tennis.com.

Fellow American Amanda Anisimova, 24, the world's No. 3 ranked player, has gone for one of jewelry's biggest names: Tiffany & Co. At the 2025 US Open, Anisimova wore Tiffany HardWear earrings that go for $3,950, along with a pendant and bracelets set that totals a must-be-nice $10,000.

â€œI like items I can wear on the court â€¦ and to dinner,â€ she told Marie Claire.

US champ Amanda Anisimova says wearing some Tiffany bling on the court makes her feel empowered. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

Iva Jovic is only 18 years old, but she's on her way to a glorious career in tennis. She's part of Gorjana jewelry company's Sports Club Initiative. Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jessica Pegula, 32, and Iva Jovic, 18, are part of Gorjana's Sports Club initiative. The players prefer Gorjana's solid 14K gold pieces because they won't tarnish from sweat on the court. They go for a pricey $5,300, while Pegula's mini tennis ball â€œScout Charmâ€ goes for a mere $45.

â€œI mix it up depending on the season and the tournament,â€ Jovic told W ahead of this year's Open.

Coco Gauff, 22, also considers jewelry part of the uniform. â€œUsually I try to wear a necklace during the whole tournament,â€ she said. One of her favorite necklaces is the Olympic rings necklace. While the price is a money mystery as it was a gift from a friend, similar pieces go for about $2,500.

Coco Gauff gets a kick out of gems on the tennis court. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Venus Williams' jewelry line is the Diamond Match Collection, created in collaboration with the New York City fine jewelry atelier Reinstein Ross where she serves as designer-in-residence. Getty Images

Veteran player Venus Williams, 46, was serving diamonds long before the ball-bouncing newbies caught up to her. The seven-time major champion collaborated with New York jeweler Reinstein Ross on her Diamond Match Collection.

â€œI sweat for a living and I still want to feel fabulous,â€ the five-time Wimbledon and two-time US Open champion said of practicing in big PavÃ© Dome rings that are priced at a wallet-busting $22,000 and the

PavÃ© Dome Hoop Earrings, which sell for $8,500.

Naomi Osaka, 28, said she prefers pieces that are â€œcute and unique, but still minimal and easy to play in,â€and doesn't need them to be excessively priced â€” that's refreshing.

Naomi Osaka, seen here practicing before the 2026 US Open in Flushing, N.Y., likes to try out different gems on the court. Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine stays true to her country and has partnered up with Ukrainian jewel house SOLO. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Elina Svitolina competes in a mixed doubles match at the US Open tennis championships on August 25. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, 31, ranked No. 9 in the world in singles by the Women's Tennis Association, has made her jewelry connection a matter of national pride. She became the first ambassador for Ukrainian lab-grown diamond company SOLO, and wears their $15,000 signature white gold bracelets proudly.

Madison Keys, 31, has a very personal piece riding shotgun on her serve. Brilliant Earth named the Australian Open champion its first athlete ambassador in 2025, and Keys helped create a double-sided gold-and-diamond â€œDouble Infinity Medallion Necklaceâ€ that goes $1,495, and features a diamond clover and nine diamonds for her lucky number.