Players set to wear debut patches during Champions League this season

Debut patches will feature in the men's Champions League for the first time during the 2026-27 season as part of a new agreement between Fanatics and UEFA.

Players making their first appearance in the competition will wear a small patch on the sleeve of their shirt featuring the word â€œdebutâ€ alongside the Champions League starball logo.

After the match, the patch will be removed and sent to Topps, the trading card company owned by Fanatics. It will then be incorporated into a unique trading card that will also be signed by the player.

Players who make their Champions League debut as substitutes will be eligible for a patch, while those named in a matchday squad but left unused will have to wait until they make their first appearance.

The Champions League is Europe's premier club competition, with 36 teams qualifying through their domestic league campaigns or by winning the Europa League.

A Champions League first is coming this season ðŸ˜²â­ï¸ Players making their debut in the competition will wear special â€˜ð™™ð™šð™—ð™ªð™© ð™¥ð™–ð™©ð™˜ð™ð™šð™¨' â€“ which will then be removed after the game and turned into unique, player-signed Topps trading cards ðŸ¤¯ (The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/5AqRh8ccEl â€” LiveScore (@livescore) September 2, 2026

The debut patch programme is expected to be introduced in the Women's Champions League from the 2027-28 season.

Fanatics has already used the initiative across several major sports. The programme will feature at this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, while it originated in Major League Baseball before expanding to the NFL, NBA, Bundesliga, Formula 1, MLS, UFC and WWE.

The Champions League initiative is the latest collaboration between Fanatics, Topps and UEFA as the companies look to create new collectable items around European club football.