School: RB who died had no known condition

A college football player who died after collapsing on the sideline last week had no known underlying health conditions and was immediately attended to by multiple onsite medical workers with automated external defibrillators, the school’s interim president told ESPN.

William Jewell College interim president Drew Van Horn said the team doctor and on-site emergency medical personnel immediately started trying to resuscitate running back MicahJo Barnett, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday.

Barnett, 20, went to the sideline and then collapsed after scoring a touchdown in Division II William Jewell’s season opener against Fort Lewis College.

“The firemen were there who were EMT-trained, but then they did call for an ambulance that did come with additional EMTs,” Van Horn said.

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Van Horn said the additional ambulance was a precaution for on-site medical coverage if Barnett was taken to the hospital and the game resumed. The game ended up being canceled.

The family, in a statement through the college, asked for privacy, including from media requests.

Liberty, Missouri, police Capt. Nathan Mulch told ESPN a medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Barnett’s cause of death. Van Horn said he is waiting for Barnett’s autopsy results before determining whether further investigation by the school is needed.

Van Horn said all William Jewell athletes are required to have physicals — typically by an athlete’s personal physician — and the school is not aware of Barnett having any underlying conditions.

Representatives from the school are also speaking with students, Van Horn said, to see whether there is anything school officials should be aware of and off-site counselors were brought in to help students cope with Barnett’s death.

“Everybody’s still in shock,” Van Horn said. “[The conversations] are happening as students are coming to meet with the coaches or with administrators. That’s when, we’re not pressing anybody to say anything, but just say, is there anything you think we need to be aware of.”

The school announced that the team would resume activities Tuesday. Van Horn said the team would continue its season Sept. 12 at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Barnett’s family, through his high school, announced a celebration of his life in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday. It would have been his 21st birthday.