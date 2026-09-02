Mudryk joins Tottenham on season-long loan from Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk has reunited with Roberto De Zerbi after his season-long move to Tottenham from Chelsea was confirmed on deadline day.Â

Mudryk played under De Zerbi atÂ Shakhtar Donetsk before joining Chelsea in 2023 for Â£88.5m, and he will now look to reignite his career under his former manager.Â

As part of the agreement, Spurs have the option to turn Mudryk’s move into a permanent oneÂ for a reported transfer fee of Â£75m.

Mudryk has not played a competitive game since November 2024, when he scored for Chelsea in a 2-0 victory against Heidenheim in the Conference League.Â

He received a four-year suspension after returning an “adverse finding” for the banned substance meldonium, which he appealed via the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

But in July, the FA confirmed Mudryk’s ban had been lifted with “immediate effect”, allowing him to link up with Xabi Alonso’s side for their pre-season preparations.Â

“It’s a great feeling. I can’t wait to start training and playing for the club, and I’m so excited to be reunited with Roberto De Zerbi,” Mudryk told the club’s website.Â

“I’m a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited.

“I can see it’s a strong squad here with good players, and I’m looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them.”

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Mudryk made 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals as well as providing 10 assists.

Mudryk is Spurs’ ninth summer signing in what has been a busy transfer window, and he adds further depth to De Zerbi’s attacking options.Â

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ukraine international forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan https://t.co/sTK5X6I4wJ pic.twitter.com/NmK8jJTtm8 â€” Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2026

Savio has joined from Manchester City, while Omar Marmoush will spend the 2026-27 campaign on loan at Spurs.Â

De Zerbi managed Mudryk during the 2021-22 campaign in Ukraine, even tipping him to be a future Ballon d’Or winner, and the Spurs boss believes his latest arrival can play a big role for his team this season.Â

“Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team,” De Zerbi said.Â

“He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent.

“I will demand a lot from Misha, and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that, then he can become a very important player for us.

“I am very happy he chose to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again.”

Tosin Adarabioyo has also made the move from Spurs to Chelsea.

The Blues have reportedly agreed to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for Â£125m, and they were hoping to tie up a deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

However, just as aÂ Â£47.1m (â‚¬54.9m) deal was in the works, Monaco apparently withdrew from negotiations, as they instead elected to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton, with that transfer having dragged beyond the deadline in a bid to get it over the line.