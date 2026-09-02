EU holds talks on response to Leipzig drone attack after Germany formally blames Moscow for incident – Europe live

Russian ‘attempts to intimidate Europe will fail,’ Kallas says Kallas also repeats her earlier line that the Leipzig drone incident â€œhad the hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism,â€ as she says it was â€œnot an isolated incident.â€ â€œAttempts to intimidate Europe will fail,â€ she insists.

<gu-island deferuntil="visible" name="KeyEventsCarousel" priority="feature" props="{"keyEvents":[{"id":"6a9842378f0812bd8e2f4990","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>And, on that note, <strong>we will be closing the blog for today</strong>.</p>","elementId":"56f97d0a-5c84-4711-9053-ab11b320a5db"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<ul>n <li>n <p><strong>European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the attempted Leipzig drone attack,</strong> attributed by Germany to Russia, <strong>â€œmarks a new escalation on EU soilâ€</strong> (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a97ff648f08bf7c3abbe40f#block-6a97ff648f08bf7c3abbe40f">12:52</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p>She said it <strong>fitted</strong> <strong>â€œa broader pattern of increasingly dangerous incidentsâ€</strong> involving Russia, leaving Europeans no choice but to realise <strong>â€œthe hard truth that this is the new normalâ€ </strong>(<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a97ffde8f08bf7c3abbe418#block-6a97ffde8f08bf7c3abbe418">12:53</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p>Speaking alongside Nato's secretary general <strong>Mark Rutte</strong>, von der Leyen insisted <strong>the EU â€œwill not just maintain pressure on Russia; we will increase it.â€</strong></p></li>n <li>n <p>Nato's <strong>Rutte warned that â€œRussia has grown increasingly recklessâ€</strong> in recent years as he stressed that the alliance's unity is â€œunshakenâ€ (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a98011c8f08bf7c3abbe42a#block-6a98011c8f08bf7c3abbe42a">12:59</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p>EU foreign policy chief <strong>Kaja Kallas </strong>said EU foreign ministers held <strong>talks on tightening the bloc's sanctions against Russia and visa rules for Russians</strong> seeking to enter the union's territory, including a ban for ex-combatants (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a98350d8f0812bd8e2f48ad#block-6a98350d8f0812bd8e2f48ad">16:39</a>, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a9835428f08a39acbb0eaea#block-6a9835428f08a39acbb0eaea">16:40</a>, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a9838cf8f0812bd8e2f48e1#block-6a9838cf8f0812bd8e2f48e1">16:58</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p>But there is still <strong>no agreement on revisiting the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine</strong>, as countries such as Belgium remain opposed to existing proposals (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a983f658f0812bd8e2f495c#block-6a983f658f0812bd8e2f495c">17:25</a>), even as others â€“ like Italy, Poland and Spain â€“ are in favour (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a97e3c28f08fad6f7abfa12#block-6a97e3c28f08fad6f7abfa12">10:55</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p>For what it's worth, <strong>Russia has dismissed Germany's move to attribute the attack to Moscow,</strong> with <strong>Vladimir Putin</strong> calling it â€œa grave mistakeâ€ and questioning the evidence behind it (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a97ea688f08fad6f7abfa3d#block-6a97ea688f08fad6f7abfa3d">11:26</a>).</p></li>n</ul>","elementId":"e8c91cd3-d3b2-472c-a287-7e7a9c91c7ef"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Separately,</p>","elementId":"b98e0942-871f-42db-ad95-5e98037caa5f"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<ul>n <li>n <p><strong>German police have stepped up its investigation</strong> into yesterday's attempt to disrupt the operation of a power substation near Brandenburg, opening a probe looking at alleged terrorism element (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a97eec18f08fad6f7abfa6a#block-6a97eec18f08fad6f7abfa6a">11:44</a>).</p></li>n <li>n <p><strong>Ukraine faced another night of Russian attacks,</strong> including on its capital Kyiv, as it notified the International Civil Aviation Organisation that it no longer deemed Russia's airspace safe for civilian aviation, suggesting a potential escalation.</p></li>n</ul>","elementId":"e9e17936-6277-4cd2-9f06-e6b59c6018f2"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Russian airspace becoming unsafe for commercial airlines, Zelenskyy says","elementId":"1b770214-a3ea-4653-a2ed-5260d82d81ff","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/sep/02/russian-airspace-unsafe-commercial-airlines-zelenskyy"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>If you have <strong>any tips, comments or suggestions,</strong> email me at jakub.krupa@theguardian.com.</p>","elementId":"d605fb0e-eaf8-4b27-ac1e-a42c99c9cef0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>I am also on Bluesky at <strong>@jakubkrupa.bsky.social</strong> and on X at <strong>@jakubkrupa.</strong></p>","elementId":"0b940d5c-5b76-4be5-84db-ba5c8d84fcf7"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788363319000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"16.35Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788363990000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"16.46Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788363990000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"16.46Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"16.46","title":"Closing summary","contributors":[{"name":"Jakub Krupa","imageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2025/01/22/Jakub_Krupa.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=41cc9981ec7b067e2d3b5391c5a68a4f","largeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2025/01/22/Jakub_Krupa.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4a039a2b765744058f3c2c677268513e"}],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a983f658f0812bd8e2f495c","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>And right on cue, <strong>Belgium's foreign minister confirmed that his country's position on using frozen Russian assets has not changed.</strong></p>","elementId":"fd90ad41-77cc-4d0d-b716-3b87b1583d17"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In comments reported by Reuters, he said that â€œusing these assets through a process amounting to confiscation would entail very significant risks.â€</p>","elementId":"80409412-7321-436f-b4e8-3ad91daee9b7"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788362597000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"16.23Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788362741000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"16.25Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788362741000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"16.25Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"16.25","title":"Belgium remains opposed to use of frozen Russian assets","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a9838cf8f0812bd8e2f48e1","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>EU's Kallas gets asked about German media reports suggesting that one of the suspects entered the EU using an Italian tourist visa (<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2026/sep/02/europe-eu-germany-leipzig-drone-attack-russia-ukraine-macron-latest-news-updates?page=with%3Ablock-6a9813548f0812bd8e2f468a#block-6a9813548f0812bd8e2f468a">14:18</a>).</strong></p>","elementId":"792dcb99-c904-442e-bd2e-eabb6cb3d12a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She says â€œif it's true â€“ and it's up to German authorities to confirm or deny this â€“ it shows very clearly that visas are a tool used by these people who are meaning harm to the EU.â€</p>","elementId":"32cc4401-5431-4dd5-b9a7-362cb3c348e5"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She says it also came up in discussions earlier today, as an argument that <strong>â€œwe really need to curb the visasâ€ for Russians.</strong></p>","elementId":"05fe6712-7c00-474f-9363-9cbe8a3b68ca"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote>n <p><em>â€œIt's not okay that a country [Russia] us bombing Ukraine, killing civilians â€¦ more than ever â€¦ and at the same time Russians are entering and enjoying the hospitality of European countries.â€</em></p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"9cbdd214-95fd-4f68-a7a9-329e80f2fb33"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She says <strong>â€œit should not work this way,â€</strong> and confirms previous reports from some countries concerned about how tourist visas are being 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BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"15.41","title":"Russian 'attempts to intimidate Europe will fail,' Kallas says","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a98350d8f0812bd8e2f48ad","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Kallas says the ministers had â€œa very substantiveâ€ discussion, not just between the EU 27, but with â€œfriends from <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/ukraine" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Ukraine</a>, Canada, Iceland, Norway, the UK, and Switzerlandâ€ also attending.</strong></p>","elementId":"579d65ee-a22a-4837-883d-2ff7c73b2a97"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She says it is important for the EU and its close partners to â€œtackle the security challenges together.â€</p>","elementId":"75924ece-1227-47d6-aee9-bac703260660"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She says <strong>â€œMoscow has not changed,â€</strong> as they â€œmake it abundantly clearâ€ with continued bombing that they â€œdo not want peace.â€</p>","elementId":"e64f5323-f2e9-4ffb-890e-1c5a7d54223c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>â€œOur immediate focus continues to be to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself,â€</strong> she says.</p>","elementId":"397dcce0-7e4b-47fe-a8f5-669e67276af0"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>The EU will continue contributing financially, but also</strong> <strong>work on tightening its sanctions</strong> targeting Russia's military industrial complex.</p>","elementId":"d91a04bd-5e79-4c81-b97a-6a660ee3f64b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œUkraine has identified 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details, Reuters 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are boarding Pegasus airplane.","caption":"Passengers are boarding Pegasus airplane.","credit":"Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty Images"}},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Vnukovo airport said <strong>Pegasus Airlines had cancelled six arriving and six departing flights</strong> at the hub on Tuesday. The carrier said overnight flights into Wednesday were affected, but <strong>other ongoing flights were â€œoperating as scheduledâ€œ.</strong></p>","elementId":"0628a5a0-2cc0-4228-a3a7-fb801c1e1666"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Other carriers that fly regularly to and over â Russia, including Turkish Airlines, Qatar, Etihad and Emirates, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.</p>","elementId":"951752ef-e724-419a-ac35-edf051122d86"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788355263000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"14.21Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788355459000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"14.24Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788355459000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"14.24Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"14.24","title":"Pegasus Airlines cancelled some flights to Russia for 'technical and operational' reasons","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a9820268f08a39acbb0e99d","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha offered a bit more colour on the ICAO notification.</strong></p>","elementId":"eb45bcc3-28d0-43c0-9e3e-1f53ea1f5bc8"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>In a post on X, he urged all carriers to avoid the Russian airspace, <a href="https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/2095125631361016177">saying</a>:</p>","elementId":"ad409fc1-5cd2-449b-a40a-8d681f441af4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote>n <p><em>â€œRussia has been deliberately ignoring the existing threats as a result of its aggression against Ukraine, which has already led to several incidents in the past years. <strong>Against the backdrop of Russia's drastic escalation of terror against Ukraine, Russian airspace is becoming increasingly unsafe.</strong> </em></p>n <p><em>This is our responsible decision to notify ICAO and all airlines, and governments to take caution â€“ even if Russia refuses to fulfil its responsibility to inform them. </em></p>n <p><em><strong>We want to prevent unintended incidents. The war is returning home to Russia.</strong> Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.â€</em></p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"64c5f293-4520-4ce3-a944-4b7660b304e6"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788354598000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"14.09Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788354671000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"14.11Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788354671000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"14.11Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"14.11","title":"'The war is returning to Russia,' Ukraine's minister says after ICAO notification","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a9813548f0812bd8e2f468a","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung in <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/germany" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Germany</a> is reporting that two suspects have been identified in the attempted attack on cargo planes at Leipzig Airport.</strong></p>","elementId":"9caed789-03dc-48ae-92fd-c7f9c10c8abd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><a href="https://www.sueddeutsche.de/politik/leipzig-drohnen-anschlag-sprengstoff-russland-ermittlungen-low-level-agenten-hybrider-krieg-li.3540108">It states</a> that â€œAccording to information from the SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung, NDR, and WDR, investigators are certain they have identified two suspects in connection with the planned attackâ€ and that the two men are â€œa Russian-born man with a Latvian passport and a man from Belarus with a Russian passport, both known to authorities.â€</p>","elementId":"daa02ca5-6b2f-40d6-a37c-a01ab4d26699"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788351316000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"13.15Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788351504000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"13.18Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788351504000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"13.18Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"13.18","title":"German media: two suspects with ties to Russia identified over planned Leipzig attack","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a9809fd8f08bf7c3abbe473","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/ukraine" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Ukraine</a> is finalising its drone deal with Germany after his talks with chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier today.</strong></p>","elementId":"f8b1e31d-e9b2-4452-94be-0f3cb17ed368"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>After speaking with Merz via a video conference, Zelenskyy <a href="https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2095112838029185276">said</a> the pair discussed Russia's drone attack in Leipzig, which he warned is â€œyet another Russian escalation.â€</p>","elementId":"94a7ab7d-2fbe-4ba7-9f70-52a96539376a"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote>n <p><em>â€œFriedrich briefed me on the measures taken.</em></p>n <p><em>For my part, <strong>I assured him that Ukraine is ready to help</strong> â€“ with expertise, experience, or in other areas where Germany may need it.</em></p>n <p><em>Our teams are already finalising the text of the Drone Deal, and this will, among other things, definitely provide both Germany and Ukraine with additional defence capabilities. 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At present, that's the leaders of western nations, primarily European ones, and they frequently travel to Kyiv by train,â€ he said.</p>","elementId":"d2d1666a-02fc-4f22-bd82-c184ff04d730"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788340840000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"10.20Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788344342000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"11.19Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788341185000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"10.26Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"10.26","title":"Germany’s move to blame Russia for Leipzig drone incident ‘a grave mistake,’ Putin says","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97e3c28f08fad6f7abfa12","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><em>in 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prime minister Antonio Tajani pictured during a meeting last month.","caption":"Deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani pictured during a meeting last month.","credit":"Photograph: Francesca Bolla/AGF/Shutterstock"}},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œ<strong>We're not opposed in principle, but we need to see whether there is a legal basis for doing so,</strong>â€ Tajani told state news agency Ansa, referring to calls from some countries to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them to help <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/ukraine" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Ukraine</a>.</p>","elementId":"566c92a6-ecb1-447c-895e-fa05905e147b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œ<strong>The issue has always been that there may be legal problems with taking such action.</strong> We have discussed it many times, both within the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/eu" data-component="auto-linked-tag">European Union</a> and in other international forums, and no decision was taken precisely for this reason â€“ not for political reasons, but legal ones,â€ he added.</p>","elementId":"68c31003-dc6c-4937-bf31-5f3fa9579669"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Tajani also <strong>warned that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/russia" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Russia</a> could try to influence Italy's general election next year, </strong>and contests in other countries such as France, Poland, and Spain.</p>","elementId":"682abc78-1a9a-4cae-9a58-2c7a928afe5d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œIt cannot be ruled out that <strong>there may be attempts to influence elections in countries where voting is taking place</strong>,â€ he said on arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Wicklow, Ireland.</p>","elementId":"9342668a-7c8d-4060-833e-2bdfe73bb101"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œI'm convinced it could happen, which is why we need to act early,â€ Tajani said, adding that Italy was already monitoring cyber threats and other possible forms of Russian interference.</p>","elementId":"0399947f-8a2a-4464-b4ae-da85d5f1a158"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788339138000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"09.52Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788339302000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.55Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788339302000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.55Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.55","title":"Italy not opposed to using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, minister says","contributors":[{"name":"Lorenzo Tondo","imageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2018/10/08/Lorenzo_Tondo.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=b1cd3e3695fe069a5dd82feff34b77ae"}],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97dc468f08b75e8aebd44b","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Ukraine's foreign minister â Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday â it was â a â€œfair â€‹approachâ€ to renew talks on using â Russian frozen assets for <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/ukraine" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Ukraine</a>.</strong></p>","elementId":"f18a7030-95c4-4b58-a2c0-a8771d6ea2ea"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œI â think this is â€‹a â€Œfair approach â€Œto start serious â€Œdiscussion how we could use immobilised frozen assets,â€ Sybiha said at a meeting â€Œof EU foreign ministers in Ireland, quoted by Reuters.</p>","elementId":"329f4191-4e0d-427a-99e6-a8f0ea8afb38"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Four â€‹European Union countries â€“ the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden â€“ â earlier this month â€‹urged â€‹the EU â€‹to reopen discussion on â€‹using â€ŒRussia's â€‹frozen â€‹assets for Ukraine.</p>","elementId":"487c7f52-cf43-4fcb-99a9-e45afd6e32e0"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788337222000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"09.20Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788337261000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"09.21Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788337261000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"09.21Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"09.21","title":"Restarting talks on frozen Russian assets ‘a fair approach,’ Ukrainian minister says","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97d4888f08b75e8aebd40f","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Britain's foreign secretary Ed Miliband is also taking part in today's talks in Ireland.</strong></p>","elementId":"36f47e26-5aef-4706-a287-53cddde7cadf"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.BlockquoteBlockElement","html":"<blockquote>n <p><em>â€œ<strong>We see an attempt by Russia to divide us in Europe and to deter us from our support for Ukraine.</strong> And I say very clearly today, on behalf of the United Kingdom, <strong>this attempt will fail.</strong>â€</em></p>n</blockquote>","elementId":"242d96b1-a358-496a-a6d4-bd15e5039a7c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He says that the UK â€œwill stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends with <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/ukraine" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Ukraine</a>,â€ as it has since the full-scale invasion in 2022.</p>","elementId":"de44d3c1-5382-4470-9480-871749a97d85"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He says the UK knows Russia's tactics â€œfrom the past Russian attacks on our soil,â€ and â€œthese attempts to divide us will not work.â€</p>","elementId":"48f6c6b6-7392-4af6-b83d-1eec03b10499"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788335240000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.47Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788335270000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.47Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788335270000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.47Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.47","title":"Russia’s attempts to divide Europe will fail, UK’s Miliband says","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97d3e98f08f08ddc702cce","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Wadephul says he is â€œimpressed by the strong European supportâ€ for Berlin's decision to attribute the Leipzig attack to <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/russia" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Russia</a>, with â€œa great deal of unityâ€ from colleagues.</strong></p>","elementId":"650f9895-4a0a-41b3-854e-a7589d806377"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>â€œIt is very important that <strong>Russia clearly sees that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/europe-news" data-component="auto-linked-tag">Europe</a> stands together,</strong>â€ he says.</p>","elementId":"2a3e8413-413e-43a4-9337-5149f2269965"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He says Russia â€œmust understandâ€ that its approach will not work.</p>","elementId":"1d1a9638-c9ac-4e41-b953-90de045cc975"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>He says the German decision to attribute the attack to Russia was â€œa well-founded opinion and judgment.â€</p>","elementId":"a3341a5a-123c-4d53-b14e-730e1cd30796"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>â€œRussia must now live with the consequences,â€</strong> he says, pointing to â€œnecessary and appropriate responseâ€ proposed yesterday.</p>","elementId":"f9079069-8b3d-4e95-9ecd-c0d53d463029"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Wadephul says that <strong>in the coming weeks the EU will be working on expanding its sanctions,</strong> which would target â€œa large number of individuals.â€</p>","elementId":"2941f5d8-bf3a-4813-8e89-4c841cde03e2"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788335081000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.44Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788335117000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.45Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788335117000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.45Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.45","title":"Russia ‘must live with consequences’ of its actions, German minister says","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97d06a8f08f08ddc702cbe","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Separately, <strong>German police are also investigating another attempt to disrupt the country's energy grid, this time at a electricity substation in Bergheim in the west of the country.</strong></p>","elementId":"f6bc90dd-998f-48bd-8912-8e34f76c3bdc"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>A local police spokesperson said <strong>they are â€œnot assuming a technical failure but a deliberate act,â€</strong> without revealing more details. The region's power supply was not affected.</p>","elementId":"a17b499e-de3b-4fd1-a2e7-9fdec8fc0155"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Again, like with yesterday's incident at a substation near a coal-fired power plant in Brandenburg, <strong>the issue of attribution here is not straightforward.</strong></p>","elementId":"5e1bf030-843e-4e73-ae8b-7e172f68ca38"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>AFP notes that <strong>German authorities are on high alert</strong> for â€‹attacks on â€‹vital infrastructure after Berlin blamed â€‹Russia for an attempted drone attack on a â€‹Ukrainian cargo â€Œplane at â€‹Leipzig/Halle airport â€‹last month and ordered a series of measures in response.</p>","elementId":"21cbec46-66f1-48db-89e2-f7eac65f4fc4"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But Germany's electricity grid has been hit by attacks before, including by suspected left-wing militants.</p>","elementId":"073f9682-b85e-45f1-9437-0ab4d50ab1fd"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Again, <strong>I will keep an eye on updates on this.</strong></p>","elementId":"69988ca7-2232-4c41-9eb5-c50740e867be"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788334414000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.33Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788334478000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.34Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788334478000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.34Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.34","title":"Germany investigating suspected attempt to disrupt power grid at another substation","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97cce68f08f08ddc702cac","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Two people were injured after an unknown object exploded near a train station in the southern German city of Augsburg.</strong></p>","elementId":"08a6de81-9d9e-462f-8db3-a34500d0931b"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>A separate suspicious object was later found nearby, prompting police to temporarily suspend train services and close the station.</p>","elementId":"d8306f44-018d-4b4b-9625-a973fbc20286"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>But, and that's an <em>important</em> caveat, <strong>local media are reporting that the incident may be linked to organised crime</strong> rather than anything else, though authorities are yet to confirm a motive.</p>","elementId":"d948b29d-e4ee-44d8-9d8d-5967f4c1b12c"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>I will keep an eye on this for you.</p>","elementId":"fb07d239-c2f0-4eeb-b66f-ada999d21ba1"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788334414000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.33Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788334454000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.34Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788334454000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.34Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.34","title":"Two people injured after an explosion near Augsburg train station","contributors":[],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"},{"id":"6a97c6dd8f08fad6f7abf972","elements":[{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia's attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport last month â€œhad all the hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism,â€ as she prepares to lead talks on the bloc's political 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foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas addresses reporters in County Wicklow, Ireland.","caption":"EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas addresses reporters in County Wicklow, Ireland.","credit":"Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images"}},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>She said <strong>the incident should serve as a â€œwake-up callâ€</strong> for those countries that have been dragging their feet on further sanctions against Russia. â€œIf we want to end this war, we all have to focus our efforts, take it to a new level,â€ she said.</p>","elementId":"484db264-6e14-4048-81fb-5daa0f49006d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Separately, the EU and France have summoned top Russian officials to protest against the attack.</p>","elementId":"1b432ae9-8f87-43d2-9c34-345eaaa9797d"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.RichLinkBlockElement","prefix":"Related: ","text":"Germany blames Russia for drone attack at Leipzig airport","elementId":"60771f35-b765-4d76-bba6-953c8885cc3e","role":"thumbnail","url":"https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/sep/01/germany-blames-russia-drone-attack-leipzig-airport"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Kallas said the discussions will also look at <strong>how the EU can further help Ukraine</strong> when â€œRussia is escalating and killing the civilians and causing as much harm as they can.â€</p>","elementId":"8bb5fefc-ef07-4c99-a9cc-137640c83a31"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Later today, European Commission president <strong>Ursula von der Leyen</strong> will separately meet with Nato's <strong>Mark Rutte</strong>,<strong> </strong>with the Leipzig incident and Ukraine also set to dominate their talks.</p>","elementId":"97c39079-04f0-4fd9-8ba1-04ccbda2d955"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>I will bring you all the details here.</p>","elementId":"700b5f7f-3f38-46d1-b39d-f8947f3dca17"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>Elsewhere, Dutch prime minister <strong>Rob Jetten</strong> will host French president <strong>Emmanuel Macron</strong> today, who is then expected in Britain for talks with PM <strong>Andy Burnham.</strong></p>","elementId":"eee53bbc-7165-4a06-aa1d-452f82922684"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p>It's <strong>Wednesday, 2 September 2026</strong>, it's <strong>Jakub Krupa</strong> here, and this is <strong>Europe Live</strong>.</p>","elementId":"77408cc5-c54a-4503-b87c-78c27cb65562"},{"_type":"model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement","html":"<p><strong>Good morning.</strong></p>","elementId":"f0afb470-768b-45de-98ef-1d2f5f7a5b7c"}],"attributes":{"pinned":false,"keyEvent":true,"summary":false},"blockCreatedOn":1788334414000,"blockCreatedOnDisplay":"08.33Â BST","blockLastUpdated":1788333264000,"blockLastUpdatedDisplay":"08.14Â BST","blockFirstPublished":1788334414000,"blockFirstPublishedDisplay":"08.33Â BST","blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone":"08.33","title":"Morning opening: EU holds talks on response to Leipzig attack","contributors":[{"name":"Jakub Krupa","imageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2025/01/22/Jakub_Krupa.jpg?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=41cc9981ec7b067e2d3b5391c5a68a4f","largeImageUrl":"https://i.guim.co.uk/img/uploads/2025/01/22/Jakub_Krupa.png?width=300&quality=85&auto=format&fit=max&s=4a039a2b765744058f3c2c677268513e"}],"primaryDateLine":"Wed 2 Sep 2026 16.46 BST","secondaryDateLine":"First published on Wed 2 Sep 2026 08.33 BST"}],"id":"key-events-carousel-mobile","renderingTarget":"Web","serverTime":1788364312732}”>

Key events

5m ago Closing summary

25m ago Belgium remains opposed to use of frozen Russian assets

52m ago ‘We really need to curb visas’ for Russians, EU’s Kallas says

1h ago Russian ‘attempts to intimidate Europe will fail,’ Kallas says

1h ago ‘Moscow has not changed,’ EU’s Kallas says, as she pledges continued support for Ukraine

1h ago EU’s Kallas to speak to media after foreign ministers’ meeting

2h ago Pegasus Airlines cancelled some flights to Russia for ‘technical and operational’ reasons

3h ago ‘The war is returning to Russia,’ Ukraine’s minister says after ICAO notification

4h ago German media: two suspects with ties to Russia identified over planned Leipzig attack

4h ago Ukraine finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskyy says after talks with Merz

4h ago Madise elected Estonia’s next president

5h ago ‘Russia has grown increasingly reckless,’ Nato’s Rutte says

5h ago ‘Every loophole Russia exploits is one we must close,’ EU’s von der Leyen says

5h ago EU, Nato ‘will not just maintain pressure on Russia; we will increase it,’ von der Leyen says

5h ago Leipzig attack ‘marks a new escalation on EU soil’, von der Leyen says

5h ago EU’s von der Leyen and Nato’s Rutte brief media on alleged Russia sabotage, Ukraine

5h ago Russian airspace becoming unsafe for commercial airlines, Zelenskyy says

6h ago Germany steps up probe into Brandenburg substation incident

6h ago Germany’s move to blame Russia for Leipzig drone incident ‘a grave mistake,’ Putin says

7h ago Italy not opposed to using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, minister says

7h ago Restarting talks on frozen Russian assets ‘a fair approach,’ Ukrainian minister says

8h ago Russia’s attempts to divide Europe will fail, UK’s Miliband says

8h ago Russia ‘must live with consequences’ of its actions, German minister says

8h ago Germany investigating suspected attempt to disrupt power grid at another substation

8h ago Two people injured after an explosion near Augsburg train station

8h ago Morning opening: EU holds talks on response to Leipzig attack

Closing summary Jakub Krupa And, on that note, we will be closing the blog for today. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the attempted Leipzig drone attack, attributed by Germany to Russia, â€œmarks a new escalation on EU soilâ€ (12:52).

She said it fitted â€œa broader pattern of increasingly dangerous incidentsâ€ involving Russia, leaving Europeans no choice but to realise â€œthe hard truth that this is the new normalâ€ (12:53).

Speaking alongside Nato's secretary general Mark Rutte , von der Leyen insisted the EU â€œwill not just maintain pressure on Russia; we will increase it.â€

Nato's Rutte warned that â€œRussia has grown increasingly recklessâ€ in recent years as he stressed that the alliance's unity is â€œunshakenâ€ (12:59).

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said EU foreign ministers held talks on tightening the bloc's sanctions against Russia and visa rules for Russians seeking to enter the union's territory, including a ban for ex-combatants (16:39, 16:40, 16:58).

But there is still no agreement on revisiting the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine , as countries such as Belgium remain opposed to existing proposals (17:25), even as others â€“ like Italy, Poland and Spain â€“ are in favour (10:55).

For what it's worth, Russia has dismissed Germany's move to attribute the attack to Moscow, with Vladimir Putin calling it â€œa grave mistakeâ€ and questioning the evidence behind it (11:26). Separately, German police have stepped up its investigation into yesterday's attempt to disrupt the operation of a power substation near Brandenburg, opening a probe looking at alleged terrorism element (11:44).

Ukraine faced another night of Russian attacks, including on its capital Kyiv, as it notified the International Civil Aviation Organisation that it no longer deemed Russia's airspace safe for civilian aviation, suggesting a potential escalation. If you have any tips, comments or suggestions, email me at jakub.krupa@theguardian.com. I am also on Bluesky at @jakubkrupa.bsky.social and on X at @jakubkrupa.

Belgium remains opposed to use of frozen Russian assets And right on cue, Belgium's foreign minister confirmed that his country's position on using frozen Russian assets has not changed. In comments reported by Reuters, he said that â€œusing these assets through a process amounting to confiscation would entail very significant risks.â€

One or two more questions on the EU's internal setup when it comes to foreign affairs, and that's it â€“ the press conference ends.

Asked about where the funds should come from to further help Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Kallas says that in the ideal scenario they â€œshould come from Russia, because they are causing this damage.â€ She says that's why some countries are proposing to go back to the proposals on using frozen Russian assets, and that this discussion will continue. As we know from last year's prolonged discussions on this point, it remains a controversial suggestion for some countries. Belgium has previously voiced concerns about the legality of the scheme and says it will only agree if it has guarantees Euroclear will be reimbursed in full if Russia successfully sues for its money.

Kallas also gets pushed on whether EU countries can offer support when it comes to air missile interceptors for Ukraine, so often requested by Zelenskyy and the government in Kyiv. She doesn't want to reveal the detail as she says the countries will speak for themselves, but insists â€œwe have actual movementâ€ on this. On sanction listings, she says the work on that continues, with additional proposals expected in October.

‘We really need to curb visas’ for Russians, EU’s Kallas says EU's Kallas gets asked about German media reports suggesting that one of the suspects entered the EU using an Italian tourist visa (14:18). She says â€œif it's true â€“ and it's up to German authorities to confirm or deny this â€“ it shows very clearly that visas are a tool used by these people who are meaning harm to the EU.â€ She says it also came up in discussions earlier today, as an argument that â€œwe really need to curb the visasâ€ for Russians. â€œIt's not okay that a country [Russia] us bombing Ukraine, killing civilians â€¦ more than ever â€¦ and at the same time Russians are entering and enjoying the hospitality of European countries.â€ She says â€œit should not work this way,â€ and confirms previous reports from some countries concerned about how tourist visas are being abused. She says that if the reports are confirmed to be true, she hopes it will â€œconvince certain member states that have been against moving on visa restrictions,â€ but she does not name them.

They are now discussing â€“ in excruciating detail â€“ plans to reform the EU's foreign service, the EEAS, but nothing to report for the blog from that.

Speaking for the Irish presidency, Ireland's foreign minister Helen McEntee also gives a quick summary of today's talks, stressing the unity in the room â€“ both among the EU27, but also their global partners â€“ and their absolute commitment to keep supporting Ukraine. She also says that â€œRussia continues to show no interest in peaceâ€ with â€œa clear escalation in attacks in recent weeks.â€

On the Middle East, Kallas talks generally about the situation in the strait of Hormuz, Gaza, and West Bank, noting that the situation there â€œhas deteriorated sharply.â€ â€œSettler violence against Palestinians continues to rise and too often goes unchecked. The E1 settlements will further undermine the prospects of the two state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank. The EU will continue to support the Gaza peace plan and work with partners towards a two state solution.â€

Russian ‘attempts to intimidate Europe will fail,’ Kallas says Kallas also repeats her earlier line that the Leipzig drone incident â€œhad the hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism,â€ as she says it was â€œnot an isolated incident.â€ â€œAttempts to intimidate Europe will fail,â€ she insists.

Kallas also says there is â€œbroad supportâ€ to move ahead with an EU visa entry ban for Russian ex-combatants and tougher visa restrictions on Russian tourists.

‘Moscow has not changed,’ EU’s Kallas says, as she pledges continued support for Ukraine Kallas says the ministers had â€œa very substantiveâ€ discussion, not just between the EU 27, but with â€œfriends from Ukraine, Canada, Iceland, Norway, the UK, and Switzerlandâ€ also attending. She says it is important for the EU and its close partners to â€œtackle the security challenges together.â€ She says â€œMoscow has not changed,â€ as they â€œmake it abundantly clearâ€ with continued bombing that they â€œdo not want peace.â€ â€œOur immediate focus continues to be to give Ukraine what it needs to defend itself,â€ she says. The EU will continue contributing financially, but also work on tightening its sanctions targeting Russia's military industrial complex. â€œUkraine has identified ore than 5,500 western and Asian components in Russian weapons, after four years of war. This is inexcusable,â€ she says. The EU will also â€œcontinueâ€ â€“ that's usually diplospeak for â€˜we didn't get anywhere really on this' â€“ to discuss the use of frozen Russian money. Kallas also flags potential risks associated with Russia's continued strikes in the Black Sea, which pose a continued risk for global food security.

EU’s Kallas to speak to media after foreign ministers’ meeting EU's Kallas is here. I will bring you all the key quotes here, but you can also watch along here: EU defence ministers hold news conference in Ireland – watch live