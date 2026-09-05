I have the best squad in the world – Amorim rates Milans transfer window as a 10/10

Ruben Amorim ratedÂ AC Milan’s transfer window as a perfect 10 out of 10 and is confident his players are ready for the challenge of facing Juventus on Sunday.

The Rossoneri make their second trip to Turin already this season, having won 2-1 at Torino before beating Venezia 2-0 at home in a perfect start.Â

Amorim could now become the fourth coach to win his first three Serie A games in charge of Milan, after Mario Sperone in 1952, Giuseppe Viani in 1956 and Luigi Bonizzoni in 1958.

Sunday’s game will be Milan’s first since the end of a transfer window in which they sold star forward Rafael Leao to Galatasaray and shelled out a record fee for Goncalo Ramos.Â

Diego Moreira, Mario Gila and Omari Hutchinson were their other noteworthy additions, though the exits of Alvaro Morata, Lorenzo Colombo and Christopher Nkunku have arguably left them lacking depth in the attacking areas.

But Amorim is happy with the flexibility of his remaining forward options and would not make any changes to Milan’s summer business.Â

“My players are some of the best in the world, so I’m not going to say it’s an eight or a nine,” he told reporters when quizzed on the transfer window.

“Every player we’ve brought in is perfect for our team, so I’ll give it a 10! I have the best squad in the world.Â

“You have to look at the situation, and we understand that two strikers with different characteristics could have been helpful. We don’t know what will happen; maybe we will be a bit short in that position.Â

“I think we can also play with three rotating players in attack. As you can see, we play a lot of man-for-man here, so having a striker with a profile similar to [Christian] Pulisic, for example, can be helpful in certain games.”

Your summer signings 26/27. A roundup.Â Watch the full video on our YouTube channel https://t.co/fAUJKhxkuo Â pic.twitter.com/HLVhAoOblA â€” AC Milan (@acmilan) September 4, 2026

Juventus have also started the Serie A season with back-to-back wins, beating Frosinone 1-0 and Parma 2-0, and with a 46.1% win probability, the Opta supercomputer makes the Bianconeri slight favourites for Sunday’s match.

Amorim says both sides are more than capable of handling the pressure that comes with playing in one of Serie A’s headline fixtures, given the expectations they routinely face.

“If we go back to pre-season, we weren’t winning, and already the pressure was there,” Amorim said.

“We were rotating all the players, doing a lot of travelling, whatever, but we weren’t winning, and the pressure was already there.Â

“Every match is a big match for the big clubs. But I do understand the interest in a team like Juventus. It’s a good test to see if we’ve improved compared to last week.Â

“It’s important that we play well away from home against a good team and a great coach. I’m excited; I’m not worried. I think my team is ready.”