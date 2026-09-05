Mourinho: Sometimes you lose and you cant explain it

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said he had no complaints with his side's performance as they were beaten 1-0 by Real Betis on Friday night.

Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott scored his firstÂ La LigaÂ goal and Alvaro Valles saved a late Kylian Mbappe penalty to deny Real.

Mourinho, whose side are now level on nine points with both Betis and Barcelona, was happy with his team despite tasting defeat for the first time this season.

He said: â€œI think the team played a great game. Sometimes you lose and you don't know how to explain it.

â€œWe were very dominant with a lot of attacking play. If it had ended in a draw, we would have been frustrated.â€

Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr all hit the woodwork on a frustrating night for Real which also led to Mourinho being shown a yellow card.

He said: â€œI don't know why I saw a yellow card. I accept it. I stood up because a Betis player looked like he'd died in front of the bench.

â€œI saw a lot of people frustrated with the plays, but I didn't see it myself and I can't comment. The referee let the game flow, and that's something I like.

â€œI don't know why we lost because collectively we played very well. I have nothing to reproach any player for regarding their attitude. We deserved to win, but deserving doesn't get you points.â€