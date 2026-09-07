US Open 2026 results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Tommy Paul to reach quarter-finals

Later on Sunday, Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen and Shelton stormed into the quarter-finals to boost home hopes of a first American men’s Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the New York major in 2003.

Tiafoe delighted fans in a entertaining victory over 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, saving a set point in the third-set tie-break before wrapping up a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win to maintain his perfect record on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tiafoe has now won all 10 of his matches on the US Open’s secondary show court, while it is just his second win in eight appearances against Russian Medvedev.

A two-time semi-finalist in New York, Tiafoe will face Michelsen next after the 22-year-old beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 6-4 to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Shelton, meanwhile, surged past Tsitsipas in less than two hours to join his compatriots in the last eight.

Former world number three Tsitsipas had been enjoying a resurgence at Flushing Meadows as he defeated Arthur Fils and Jiri Lehecka, the 10th and 18th seeds, en route to his first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam in over two years.

Tsitsipas’ defeat means this is the first year that a player with a one-handed backhand has not reached a major semi-final in men’s singles since 1877.

In the men’s doubles, Britain’s Henry Patten and Finnish team-mate Harri Heliovaara, the top seeds, moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-2 win over Matteo Arnaldi of Italy and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

British ninth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 against Czech pair Adam Pavalsek and Patrik Rikl, while Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram fought back to beat French duo Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (11-9) 6-4.