Arteta: Arsenal can perform at an even higher level than last season

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal can perform at an even higher level than last season after their perfect start to their Premier League title defence continued on Sunday.Â

Arteta watched on as his team beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz andÂ Martin Odegaard on target in the Gunners’ comeback victory.Â

Morgan Rogers had volleyed Chelsea into the lead after just 77 seconds, which was the earliest goal Arsenal had conceded in the Premier League since August 2023.Â

Riccardo Calafiori then had a goal ruled out, but Arsenal got their equaliser in the 25th minute when Havertz cut in from the right and squeezed his shot pastÂ Emiliano Martinez.Â

The turnaroundÂ was completed in the 50th minute by Odegaard, who collectedÂ Christos Tzolis’ pass after a smart leave by Havertz before crashing the ball into the Chelsea net.Â

It was a result that saw Arsenal comeÂ from behind to beat Chelsea in a Premier League game for the first time since October 2011 (5-3), ending a run of 14 without victory when trailing to the Blues (D4 L10).

Arsenal have also now won their opening three games of a top-flight campaign while also conceding fewer than two goals (one) for the third time after 1924-25, when they finished 20th, and 2003-04, when they went the whole season unbeaten.

The Gunners, along with Manchester City, are the only two teams to win their first three Premier League games this season, though Arteta is confident that his Arsenal side can go up another level.

“I think it’s an indication for us of how capable we are to perform at an even higher level than last season,” Arteta said.

“ButÂ it depends on how we maintain and sustain that desire, that humbleness and continue every day to try to find a better version of myself and the team.Â

“We still have a lot to grow and a lot to offer, and this is the ambition of the team.Â It wasn’t the right start, but we certainly reacted in an amazing way.

“I enjoyed the way we competed; we took risks, it was a joy to watch and an incredible game. They have a great coach who can set them up in great condition.

“With the quality you have, you feel they can create something out of nothing at any moment. We constrained them well. Overall, it was an incredible performance from our side.”

Emirates Stadium energy: off the scaleÂ pic.twitter.com/KBYLWNYe5E â€” Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 6, 2026

Arsenal were good value for their win, generating an expected goals (xG) total of 2.11 from their 16 attempts, while also limiting Chelsea to an xG tally of just 0.35.Â

But the Blues, in their quest for an equaliser, looked dangerous on the break, though they were met by Arsenal’s stern defence which was led by the impressive David Raya.Â

Raya made four saves while also commanding his area and coming to claim several balls into the box, and Arteta acknowledged the battle his team had to go through.Â

“It’s super hard, and the margin is that you win games, and we’ve seen that,” Arteta added.Â

“We went to Villa Park a few days ago, and it was a really tough one, and again today, and we will go to Sunderland [next Saturday] and it will be so, so tough.

“We know every week it’s going to be like this, but that’s what we prepare for.”

There was also a fine midfield display from Arsenal captain Odegaard, who has started the season by scoringÂ three goals in four appearances across all competitions, after netting just once in 36 outings last term.

“I think he is enjoying his football,” Arteta said of Odegaard.Â “I think he was outstanding today.

“His personal life is settled, he is available, he is training, he has his routine and if he is intelligent, he can take a lot of benefits from the players around him.”