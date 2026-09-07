Putellas to Bayern; Paralluelo to Arsenal: Women's transfers we wish we'd seen

FIFA has confirmed that there were more international transfers (1,406) and for more money ($28.6 million) in women’s soccer this summer than ever before.

Among all those moves, there were some that made more sense than others and where a player goes is down to a wide range of factors, both in and out their control. But could there have been a better landing spot for some players?

Here are seven transfers from this summer that would have made more sense than where they actually ended up.

Actual move: Joined London City Lionesses, Free

Ideal move: Bayern Munich

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Putellas is arguably the most recognizable name in women’s football after a decade as the face of the sport’s most successful club side, Barcelona. The 32-year-old midfielder called time on her stay at Camp Nou this summer, eventually making a blockbuster switch to WSL side London City. It was the most talked about move of the window, but there was another fit that would have made more sense.

London City’s billionaire owner Michele Kang has grand plans, but it is Bayern who are closest to breaking into the highest echelon of European football. The German side lost to Putellas and her Barcelona teammates in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) semifinals last season, and adding the two-time Ballon d’Or winner would certainly have improved their credentials this time out.

Putellas would have filled a hole in Bayern’s midfield after the departures of Georgia Stanway (Arsenal) and Arianna Caruso (Real Madrid), and her leadership skills could have added a winning dimension to a young, promising squad.

Actual move: Joined Arsenal, Free

Ideal move: Real Madrid

Former Manchester United defender Batlle made her return to England after three successful years at Barcelona, during which she won multiple collective accolades and established herself as one of the best full backs in the sport.

Real Madrid head coach Pau Quesada has overseen a massive turnover this summer, bringing in fresh faces across midfield and attack. However, they let go of the versatile Sheila GarcÃ­a this summer and enter the 2026-27 Liga F season without a recognized right back.

Batlle would have filled that void and more at Madrid. Her impact at both ends of the pitch, versatility to play on either flank, and her comfort in possession would have made her a tailor-made solution for Real Madrid that could have helped with the buildup, ball progression and creation equally well.

However, it would have been a little controversial as there haven’t been any direct moves from Barcelona to Real Madrid in the women’s game so far.

Actual move: Joined OL Lyonnes, Free

Ideal move: Arsenal

Paralluelo’s move garnered a lot of attention as she joined forces with Kang’s OL Lyonnes just a couple of months after sinking them with a brace in the UWCL final.

However, there is an argument to be made that a move to Arsenal would have made just as much sense. Manager Renee Slegers’ has a star in Olivia Smith on the right flank, and a strong center with Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius in attack. But with Paralluelo on the left, they could have had one of the most devastating attacks in Europe.

Caitlin Foord offers a relentlessness attitude off the ball and the tenacity necessary for Sleger’s high press, but she lacked an end product last season — two goal contributions last season in the WSL — and struggled to produce game changing moments in the final third. By contrast, Paralluelo is a stat machine. The 22-year-old has recorded 10+ goal contributions in the league in the last three seasons, including a 20-goal season in 2023-24.

Paralluelo’s athleticism and innate ability to get into the box in goal-scoring positions would have been enough to transform Arsenal from WSL title contenders to favorites. Though their real-word summer signing — 19-year-old German winger Lisa Baum — did impress on her goal-scoring debut vs. Brighton.

Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Georgia Stanway to OL Lyonnes

Actual move: Joined Arsenal, Free

Ideal move: OL Lyonnes

Stanway has established herself as one of the best midfielders in women’s soccer in recent years. The former Man City star moved back to the WSL this summer after enjoying four successful years at Bayern Munich and played a crucial role in their four league title wins. But maybe France would have offered a better landing spot.

Under manager Jonathan Giraldez, OL Lyonnes are littered with attacking prowess but lack the balance between offence and defense. This problem will only increase following the departure of USWNT captain Lindsey Horan (to Denver Summit FC) and the club’s inability to sign players to fill that gap this summer. Last season, their midfield got overrun multiple times and was a cause of major concern.

Stanway is a metronome on the ball and would have been the glue between Lyonnes’ defense and offense. The England international will provide territorial coverage and add composure in possession, allowing Giraldez to execute his ideas better. Her range in distribution would have allowed them to kickstart attacks from deep and maximize their counter-attacking threat. The 27-year-old is also great on the defensive front and would have allowed influential playmakers like Melchie Dumornay to operate higher up the pitch.

Actual move: Joined Gotham FC, Free

Ideal move: Wolfsburg

Kerr is still one of the best goal scorers in women’s soccer and is a rare type of striker who can score in seemingly any situation and against any opponent. Her career record across three continents speaks volumes about her ability, and the former Chicago Red Stars forward moved back to the NWSL after leaving Chelsea as their all-time joint top scorer (116 goals, with Fran Kirby.)

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Had Kerr decided to remain in Europe, Wolfsburg would have been the best fit as they lost two of their primary goal scorers last season: Germany legend Alexandra Popp (Dortmund) and Lineth Beerensteyn (Real Madrid). Those two were directly responsible for 40% of Wolfsburg’s goals in the past two seasons, but now the club have to rely on an exceedingly young squad.

The 32-year-old Kerr would have been the perfect figure to come in. She would have replaced Beerensteyn’s goals and could have served as a vertical outlet like Popp before her; indeed, her aerial ability would have made the most of Svenja Huth’s crossing, while her movement inside the box and ability to link up with her teammates would have elevated the other players around her as well.

Wolfsburg, who won back-to-back UWCL titles in 2013 and 2014, needed a transformative signing to make them competitors again and Kerr would have fit the bill perfectly.

Actual move: Joined London City Lionesses, Â£500,000

Ideal move: Man City

Diani joined the gorwing list of superstars in London City’s squad this summer, having earned a reputation for her direct style down the right flank after three years at OL Lyonnes. But London City are not WSL contenders just yet, which is why a move to City might have made more sense.

The reigning WSL champions allowed Kerolin to move to Barcelona this summer for around Â£1.2 million; she scored nine times and assisted another five in the league last season — one of only two players to record five or more goals and assists in the WSL.

City’s squad lack depth in attack — which will hurt them given the added demands of UWCL football this term — and rely too much on star striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw for goals (she scored 40% of City’s total last season.) Adding Diani would have helped share some of that load in attack.

The 31-year-old has had a good record in front of goal in recent years, scoring 15 or more times in all competitions in three of the last four years, while her defensive work rate and direct ball carrying would have fit City’s tactical approach well.

Actual move: Joined London City Lionesses, Free

Ideal move: Arsenal

The Spain defender formed one part of a dominant Barcelona defensive spine, shutting out some of Europe’s best attacking units in recent years, but opted to move on after nine years at the club.

Arsenal missed out on the WSL title last season after struggling with injuries and depth and, chiefly, they lacked options at center back after losing club captain Leah Williamson and young center back Katie Reid to injuries. Losing left back Katie McCabe to Chelsea this summer hasn’t helped, either.

Leon’s signing would have had a multi-fold impact on the side. Her aggressive defending would have helped Arsenal’s pressing, while she also has an incredible vision and passing range in her repertoire, making her a genuine creative option for the Gunners.

Arsenal were on the cusp of making back-to-back UWCL final last season, but an experienced figure like Leon could have given them a better chance to reach the summit again this year.