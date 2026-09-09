Carabao Cup: Wins for Newcastle, Palace, Sunderland and Bournemouth in third round

A host of Premier League sides secured victories in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Crystal Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0, as Bournemouth secured their first victory under Marco Rose by beating Lincoln City 4-0, with Newcastle and Sunderland both edging through with 1-0 wins.

Read on for our summary of the action from all five games below.

Bournemouth 4â€“0 Lincoln City

Bournemouth produced the most emphatic win of the night, with Ryan Christie scoring a hat-trick as they dismantled Lincoln. Christie struck in the seventh, 69th and 88th minutes before Alex Scott's stoppage-time goal made it four. It was Marco Rose's first competitive win as Bournemouth boss and a very encouraging cup performance.

Crystal Palace 3â€“0 Middlesbrough

Palace took control through Jorgen Strand Larsen, who headed them in front before adding a second after half-time. Daichi Kamada then made it 3â€“0 in the 72nd minute to put the tie beyond doubt. A comfortable night for Palace against Championship opposition and a place in the last 16 secured.

Leyton Orient 1â€“3 Bradford City

Orient actually went ahead through an own goal, but Bradford turned the game around just before half-time when Ollie Sanderson levelled. Kyle Hudlin then put Bradford in front after the break, before Bobby Pointon added a late third to seal an impressive away victory.

Sunderland 1â€“0 Hull City

This was a much tighter affair, with neither side able to find a breakthrough for most of the night. Chemsdine Talbi finally settled it in the 71st minute, cleverly chipping Hull goalkeeper Dillon Phillips after being set up by Thomas Meunier. Hull pushed for an equaliser but Sunderland held on to reach the fourth round.

Millwall 0â€“1 Newcastle United

Newcastle survived a serious scare at The Den, with Millwall arguably creating the better chances for long periods and even hitting the post late on. Joe Willock finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute, his effort taking a deflection after Lewis Hall's work down the left. Millwall couldn't find a response, so the holders scraped through 1â€“0 despite a far from convincing performance.