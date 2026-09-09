From Candid to Iconic, Discover the Latest Collection of Rare Dolly Parton Photos Made for Your Wall Gallery

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It's hard to believe that Dolly Parton thought of herself as unattractive, telling Radio Times magazine in 2014 that she was â€œnot a natural beautyâ€ and â€œI look like hellâ€ sans makeup. But these photos certainly contradict her internal monologue.

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Following the musician's death on Aug. 25, fine-art photography gallery Sonic Editions resurfaced rare images from across Parton's career, from the 1970s when â€œJoleneâ€ and â€œI Will Always Love Youâ€ had already helped make her a country superstar, to her 2014 Glastonbury performance. Many of the photos offer an intimate look into her life, like Parton joking with passersby on the streets of New York and candid moments during her 1978 Playboy shoot in Los Angeles.

The high-quality prints come in unframed options that begin at $99 for the smallest 4Ã—11-inch size, while framed versions start at $189. Each image is offered in five sizes, with black or white framing available, and the largest framed photo, 37Ã—26-inch, costs $999.

Sonic Editions 1976 Dolly Parton in New York City

David Gahr photographed Parton in New York in Sept. 1976, during a pivotal period in her career. That year brought the premiere of her variety show Dolly and another major country success with the All I Can Do album, which included tracks â€œAll I Can Doâ€ and â€œHey, Lucky Lady.â€

Sonic Editions 1976 Dolly Parton in 1976

Photographed in New York City in Sept. 1976, Dolly Parton was expanding her career beyond country music, and this trip helped introduce her distinctive personality and star power to a broader mainstream audience.

Sonic Editions 1976 Dolly Parton in New York City

During her Sept. 1976 trip to New York City, Parton was photographed in several candid shots joking with locals on the streets.

Sonic Editions 1977 Parton in Battle Creek

This portrait was taken on March 13, 1977, before Parton performed in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was touring heavily that year and traveling with the more rock-oriented Gypsy Fever Band. Around the same time, she released â€œLight of a Clear Blue Morningâ€ and â€œApplejack.â€

Sonic Editions 1978 Dolly Parton, Playboy Photoshoot

Harry Langdon photographed Parton in Los Angeles for the portrait session associated with her famous October 1978 Playboy appearance. Parton posed in the signature bunny costume for the shoot and later discussed her decision to appear on the cover, saying she had initially worried about how some fans would react.

Sonic Editions 2014 Dolly at Glastonbury

Parton made her Glastonbury debut on the Pyramid Stage on June 29, 2014, performing during the festival's third day. Her set became one of the weekend's defining moments, drawing an enormous crowd and featuring favorites including â€œJolene,â€ â€œ9 to 5,â€ â€œCoat of Many Colorsâ€ and â€œI Will Always Love You.â€

Since Parton's death, online searches for merchandise and memorabilia have climbed as fans look for ways to celebrate her life and legacy, and among the most personal tributes are these rare photographs.

Sonic Editions also has an extensive archive of music photography beyond Parton. Fans can find prints celebrating artists including Madonna, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Nirvana. The company specializes in limited-edition fine-art photography designed to bring pieces of history into your home. Free shipping for orders over $200.