Bayern Munich humble and hungry for Champions League glory

Bayern Munich are “humble and hungry” to go the extra couple of steps in the Champions League, so says Harry Kane.

Following a goalless first half at the Allianz Arena, the floodgates opened after the break as Bayern condemned Bodo/Glimt to a 5-0 defeat on matchday one.

Kane was on target before a Michael Olise brace, while Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were also on the scoresheet for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Six-time European Cup/Champions League winners Bayern, who last lifted the trophy in 2020, have reached the semi-finals in two of the last three seasons.

That included last term, when they wereÂ narrowly beaten 6-5 on aggregate following a thrilling tie with eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

“We were extremely close last season,” Kane reflected.Â “The semi-final was decided by tiny details.

“Now, we’ve got another year with the coach, understanding his ideas. We’re a threat to any team. We’re humble and hungry, but teams will have it tough against us with and without the ball.”

With a goal and an assist, Kane has been directly involved in 43 goals in 39 Champions League appearances for Bayern (34 goals, nine assists) â€“ more than any other player in the competition since the start of the 2023-24 season.

The England captain has also found the net in each of his last eight appearances in the competition. He is one of only four players to achieve the feat, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

ð€ð«ðž ð²ð¨ð® ð§ð¨ð­ ðžð§ð­ðžð«ð­ðšð¢ð§ðžð?! pic.twitter.com/sjoSAKYr9F â€” FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen (@FCBayern) September 10, 2026

“It’s always important to start well,” he told TNT Brazil.Â “We’ve got a long journey ahead, and want to finish as high up in the league phase as possible.

“With our first game at home, we wanted a strong performance and to set a marker in the tournament.

“We stayed calm and kept knocking on the door. The early goal [in the second half] helped us. We showed last season that we get even stronger as the game advances.”

Bayern, following a goalless draw with Schalke on Saturday, had endured a frustrating first half at the Allianz Arena, where they found Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin in inspired form.

Yet Musiala broke the deadlock within two minutes of the second half, and it was very much one-way traffic thereafter, with Kompany saluting his players’ determination.

The Belgian notched his 20th win as Bayern bossÂ in just 29Â Champions League games. OnlyÂ Hansi Flick (23) and Luis Enrique (25) have reached 20 victories in fewer matches in the competition.

“The first half was a bit similar to [against] Schalke,” Kompany said.Â “We had to stay patient. We didn’t have many chances, but still had moments where we could’ve scored a couple of goals.

“In the second half, we scored at the right moment, and then got the goals.

“We’re in a good position. We still have players getting back to their rhythm. There’s still room for improvement regarding quality and details, but we’re working on that.”