Alonso claims Joao Pedro is on Haalands level and makes Benzema comparison

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso believes Joao Pedro is on the same level as Erling Haaland and has compared the Brazilian to Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema.

Flanked by Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro has made a strong start to the season as the Blues have taken six points from their first three Premier League games.

Joao Pedro has two Premier League goals in 2026-27, with only Haaland, Alexander Isak and Bruno Fernandes (all three) outscoring him, while his figure of 1.87 non-penalty expected goals (xG) is the highest of any Blues player and the fifth-best in the division overall.

The former Brighton attacker has scored with 20% of his shots in the Premier League this term, the best conversion rate of any player with 1.5 xG or greater.

Having also provided two assists, the 24-year-old was handed the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for August.Â

And ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull City, Alonso was asked whether he would rank Joao Pedro alongside Haaland among the best strikers in England.

The Spaniard replied: “I would say yes. If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I am sure that Joao is there.Â

“So I would rate him that way. He has been top, not just football-wise, personality-wise, also his maturity, his desire.

“He has a very strong goal this year; to have a great season, to score many goals, and to be a nominee for not just this month but more months.

“I am not surprised, but really happy with the kind of player that we have here with Joao.”

Chatting to our No.9 pic.twitter.com/rOne8l420y â€” Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 11, 2026

Alonso was not done there with his lofty praise for Joao Pedro, comparing him to 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Benzema.Â

“In many things, he reminds me of Benzema, because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to the left side, he is good with the head,” Alonso added.Â

“He is very complete and he is intelligent. He is still young. He still has things to develop. But he has many, many absolutely outstanding qualities.”

Chelsea have never lost in 10 Premier League meetings with Saturday’s opponents Hull (W8 D2), only facing Portsmouth more times without losing in the competition (14).

The Blues have failed to win any of their last four home league games against newly promoted sides (D3 L1), though.

Only once in their league history have they gone five matches without winning at home to promoted opponents, doing so between April 1947 and September 1948.