Trump uses 9/11 memorial speech to justify Iran war as families commemorate victims of attack – live

Trump doubles down again on pledge of $5,000 payments to US adult citizens if GOP retains control of Congress Donald Trump has doubled down â€“ again â€“ on his pledge to give a â€œTrump dividendâ€ of $5,000 to every US citizen if Republicans win November's midterm elections. The promise has sparked incredulity and accusations of bribery, with a huge question mark still hanging over its legality – not to mention it comes at a time of extreme concern over the national debt, which exceeded $40tn for the first time last month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: â€œWhen I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it.â€ Here's the president's post: double quotation mark The $5,000 Trump Dividend, given to all Adults in the United States due to the fact that our Country is taking in Trillions of Dollars of Economic Development, Investment, and Pure SUCCESS, is being criticized by â€œDumocratsâ€ who are hoping that it never happens â€” But it will! As an example, the Dumocrats said THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, one of the largest ever approved by Congress, or signed into Law by a President happened, despite the Dumocrats saying it would be impossible to get approved â€” Or the Gift of $1776 that I gave last year to our Military, was an almost guaranteed Non Starter, everyone said it could not be done, but it was, our Military Patriots got the money, and loved it. When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it. VOTE REPUBLICAN â€” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP Speaking to Politico yesterday, Chip Roy, the Republican US representative from Texas, openly questioned how the government would pay for it. â€œWell â€“ I would like to know how they would plan to pay for â€¦ back of envelope â€¦ well over $1tn,â€ he said. Former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump ally turned critic, said on X: â€œ$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks.â€

Key events

Summary We're wrapping up our live coverage for the day. Here are today's key developments in US politics: The US marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Ceremonies and remembrances were held across the country in tribute to victims.

In New York City, a memorial ceremony took place that included all living former presidents, as well as mayor Zohran Mamdani , former mayor Rudy Giuliani and vice-president JD Vance .

Donald Trump spent the day in Washington, where he attended a ceremony at the Pentagon. Trump used his speech to honor the lives lost in the September 11 attacks, but also to defend his administration's ongoing war in Iran.

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth similarly linked the war in Iran with 9/11 at his speech during the Pentagon ceremony.

Trump also bizarrely posted a video to Truth Social of his message from the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building, in which he told supporters to â€œgo homeâ€ while also promoting election conspiracies.

The CIA meanwhile declassified more than 70 presidential intelligence briefs regarding al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden . The documents included a 1998 brief that warned the terror group â€œmay fly an explosive-packed airplane into a US cityâ€.

Longstanding Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo , who abruptly split from the network this month, gave her first comments since the departure â€“ promising to reveal her next moves soon.

Jon Husted , the Republican senator in Ohio, fired his political director after the aide was discovered to have used a photo of Nazi SS soldiers in his Facebook profile picture.

Trump departed for Ireland, where he will be for a two-day visit largely focused on golf.

Donald Trump is now en route to Ireland for a two-day visit and is set to touch down in Dublin tomorrow morning. He'll meet with Ireland's president, Catherine Connolly, a leftwing politician with a history of strongly criticizing Trump. Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, en route to Dublin, Ireland, at Joint Base Andrews on 11 September. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

House panel chair moves forward with attempt to hold Leon Black in contempt House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform chairman James Comer, a Republican representative from Kentucky, announced Friday he will move forward with a resolution to hold billionaire Leon Black in contempt of Congress. Black, a private equity investor and client of Jeffrey Epstein, has been in a weeks-long fight with the congressional oversight panel as it investigates Epstein's abuses and operations. Comer has accused Black of not complying with the committee's subpoenas. â€œIt doesn't matter how wealthy, powerful, or connected you are, no one gets to pick and choose which lawful congressional subpoenas they will obey. Rather than provide the American people with answers about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Leon Black has chosen to hide behind litigation by suing me and the Committee in an attempt to obstruct our investigation,â€ Comer said in a statement. Leon Black in Beverly Hills in May 2018. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters An attorney for Black defended the investor and accused Comer of retaliation for Black's lawsuit against the committee that argues it does not have the authority to compel him to turn over non-disclosure agreements. â€œThese transparently retaliatory actions by Committee Chairman James Comer in response to our legitimate and constitutionally protected litigation are outrageous and continue his pattern of overreach,â€ said Susan Estrich, a lawyer for Black. â€œWe intend to vigorously pursue our lawsuit against the committee and chairman James Comer individually for abusing their power by unlawfully bullying and destroying legal protections of private citizens.â€

Republican senator fires aide who used Nazi profile picture Ohio senator Jon Husted has fired his political director after the aide was found to have used a photo of Nazi SS soldiers as his Facebook profile picture. The campaign for Husted, a Republican, told The Washington Post that the senator had decided to â€œpart waysâ€ with 25-year-old Stephen Woytek after the photo was discovered. â€œWhile he denies negative intent, his social media activity displays a complete lack of judgement and disregard for its impact on others,â€ Husted's campaign spokesperson told the Washington Post regarding Woytek. The incident is one of several recent cases where young Republican staffers have been discovered affiliating with pro-Nazi content online.

Ramon Antonio Vargas Maria Bartiromo speaks during an interview on 9 June 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Photograph: JosÃ© Luis MagaÃ±a/AP Maria Bartiromo has pledged â€œto be back soon w[ith] my next movesâ€ in her first comments since her abrupt departure from Fox News on 3 September. In a social media post on Thursday, Bartiromo â€“ who had anchored at Fox for more than 12 years â€“ said: â€œI want to thank all of my friends, followers, and supporters for all the kind words. â€œI am so grateful for the outpouring of love this past week on social media & through texts. I love you all and I promise to be back soon w[ith] my next moves.â€ The post contained a picture of a rainbow emerging from clouds over water. Media reports on 4 September said Fox dismissed avid Donald Trump supporter Bartiromo for divulging the conservative network's editorial guidance to the president's administration. But her lawyer quickly and sharply denied that Bartiromo was fired by Fox, issuing a statement dismissing reports that the network had terminated her â€œirresponsibleâ€ and â€œabsolutely and unequivocally falseâ€.

A Republican political action committee affiliated with Donald Trump has reserved $74m in advertising this week, Reuters reported. The No Going Back Pac plans to pour money into close House and Senate races in battleground states, including in Michigan, where Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is in a tight contest with Republican Mike Rogers. The president has vowed to spend heavily on midterms as his approval rating sinks to record lows and Republicans face the prospect of losing key races.

Trump reposts January 6 video message containing election conspiracies Donald Trump posted a video message on Truth Social that he originally issued on January 6, 2021, as his supporters stormed the US Capitol building. The message includes the president falsely stating that the 2020 election was â€œstolen from usâ€ while instructing those at the Capitol to â€œgo home in peaceâ€. It's unclear why Trump posted the video, which included no caption and came during a day of somber remembrances to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11.

Trump doubles down again on pledge of $5,000 payments to US adult citizens if GOP retains control of Congress Donald Trump has doubled down â€“ again â€“ on his pledge to give a â€œTrump dividendâ€ of $5,000 to every US citizen if Republicans win November's midterm elections. The promise has sparked incredulity and accusations of bribery, with a huge question mark still hanging over its legality – not to mention it comes at a time of extreme concern over the national debt, which exceeded $40tn for the first time last month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: â€œWhen I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it.â€ Here's the president's post: double quotation mark The $5,000 Trump Dividend, given to all Adults in the United States due to the fact that our Country is taking in Trillions of Dollars of Economic Development, Investment, and Pure SUCCESS, is being criticized by â€œDumocratsâ€ who are hoping that it never happens â€” But it will! As an example, the Dumocrats said THE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, one of the largest ever approved by Congress, or signed into Law by a President happened, despite the Dumocrats saying it would be impossible to get approved â€” Or the Gift of $1776 that I gave last year to our Military, was an almost guaranteed Non Starter, everyone said it could not be done, but it was, our Military Patriots got the money, and loved it. When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it. VOTE REPUBLICAN â€” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP Speaking to Politico yesterday, Chip Roy, the Republican US representative from Texas, openly questioned how the government would pay for it. â€œWell â€“ I would like to know how they would plan to pay for â€¦ back of envelope â€¦ well over $1tn,â€ he said. Former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump ally turned critic, said on X: â€œ$5,000 for the peasants will be in the mail after the election only if you vote Republican, along with those DOGE and tariff money checks.â€

Rory Carroll Ireland's president, Catherine Connolly, has called Donald Trump abhorrent and an abuser of power. In his sole previous comment on Connolly, the US president seemed to think she was a man. Now that they are about to meet, Ireland is holding its breath. Trump is to fly into Dublin tomorrow morning for a two-day visit centred on golf. But before making it to his beloved greens, protocol obliges him to meet a woman who has given every impression of loathing him. A courtesy call to Ãras an UachtarÃ¡in, the Irish president's official residence and workplace in the city's Phoenix Park, has left the government anxious and the media reaching for popcorn. â€œWhat could possibly go wrong?â€ headlines ask. Many in Ireland are rooting for Connolly to let rip at Trump for his policies and rhetoric on immigrants and the Middle East. Others hope she will stifle any criticisms to avoid provoking a visitor who could upend Ireland's economy. The taoiseach, MicheÃ¡l Martin, said he had no concerns â€œat allâ€ about the encounter, but one senior official said the government was on tenterhooks. â€œWe need to get him [Trump] in the Ãras, then out of the Ãras. We'll breathe easier after,â€ they said. Rory has the story:

Patrick Wintour Yemen's rampant Houthi forces have captured the strategic island of Perim in the Bab al-Mandab strait, expanding their control of the narrow waterway, one of the â€‹world's vital shipping routes. The Iran-aligned group took control of the volcanic island after forces allied to the UN-backed, Aden-based government left in the latest of a dramatic series of reverses along Yemen's west coast in recent days, including the loss of the port city of Mocha on Thursday. Saudi Arabia, which supports and bankrolls the official Yemen government, mounted air raids on Houthi positions in Mocha on Friday. The Bab al-Mandab strait links Asia to Europe via the Red Sea and Suez canal. Perim island, also known as Mayun, divides the waterway in two, close to its narrowest point. The United Arab Emirates, a former Saudi ally in the anti-Houthi coalition, had been building an airbase on the island before ending its active involvement in the conflict in January. Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab to export its crude since Iran has been targeting vessels in the strait of Hormuz. About 12% of the world's goods are typically shipped through the strait. Full Houthi control of shipping in the strait, alongside Iranian control of the strait of Hormuz, would strengthen the chokeholds of anti-western forces over global energy shipments. Oil prices have risen to more than $100 a barrel as the fighting in Yemen has escalated. Iran hailed the Houthi advances in an official statement on Friday, its first extended comment on the renewed fighting inside Yemen. Iran and the Houthis have been allied since the Houthis rose to power inside Yemen in 2014. British diplomatic sources said they did not at present expect Donald Trump to sanction any US bombing of Houthi positions in Yemen, despite requests to do so from Saudi Arabia. The pace of the Houthi advance, and political divisions in the Yemen governorates not controlled by the Houthis, have left western capitals fearful that even the Yemen government capital, Aden, could fall to the Houthis. Here's Patrick's full report.

‘You'd never have Donald Trump as president without 9/11’: the dark legacy of mistakes, mistrust and misdirection after September 11 David Smith On September 10, 2001, America seemed unassailable. It had won the cold war and enjoyed a relatively peaceful 1990s as â€œthe indispensable nationâ€, in secretary of state Madeleine Albright's framing. From fiscal years 1998 to 2001, the federal government recorded four consecutive budget surpluses. But what had been dubbed â€œthe American centuryâ€ came to an apocalyptic end on the next morning. â€œ9/11 is when things began to go wrong for the United States,â€ suggested Bill Galston, a former policy adviser to Bill Clinton. double quotation mark The United States was at the apogee of its post-cold war power on September 10 and then, through a series of missteps and misjudgments on both the foreign and domestic front, we have thrown away a great deal of not only our power but our credibility. In my judgment, 9/11 set off a quarter-century of misgovernment in the United States and we'll pay the price for that for a very long time. Did Osama Bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader who masterminded the attacks, win after all? If the metric of victory is measured by Bin Laden's immediate, messianic desire to establish a global caliphate and expel all western presence from the Middle East, he evidently failed. But if the terrorist's success is measured by the magnitude of the self-inflicted wounds they provoke from their target, Bin Laden's legacy is a slow, autoimmune decay within the US, it may have exceeded his darkest fantasies. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser under Barack Obama, said: â€œBin Laden in some ways failed in his intentions. He wanted the United States out of the Middle East. He wanted to topple certain governments in the Middle East. But in other ways 9/11 is the most successful terrorist attack in history insofar as it prompted such an overreach from the United States that we hastened our own decline, division and betrayal of our own story.â€ He regards the cost of 25 years of â€œforever warsâ€ as incalculable. They placed a huge burden on the Americans who fought them and had to deal with problems ranging from war wounds to the opioids crisis. They also contributed to the destruction of the rules-based order, paving the way for Russia's Vladimir Putin and others to reject the rules and use the language of counter-terrorism to justify stringent crackdowns. Then, there is the domestic sphere. Rhodes says the typical Fox News viewer during the Bush years was promised great victories over foreign enemies. â€œWhen nations don't keep those types of promises, when you unleash that kind of nationalism and xenophobia and you don't succeed on the battlefield, history tells you that people start to look for enemies within to blame,â€ he explained. double quotation mark My experience in the Obama years is very much that â€˜the other' that had been constructed around terrorists morphed into the Black president or the immigrants crossing the southern border or LGBT people. The segments were the same but the enemy had changed to an enemy within. Donald Trump launched his first bid for the presidency, a decade ago, against the backdrop of this search for blame. Promoting the lie that Obama is a Muslim, demonising immigrants, and promising to build a border wall, he cut through by railing â€“ in a clear break from Bush and Republican orthodoxy â€“ against political elites for waging forever wars that he claimed he would stop (he has called the invasion of Iraq â€œthe single worst decision ever madeâ€ in US history). â€œYou'd never have Donald Trump as president without 9/11 because he basically stepped into that slipstream of othering people and captured the ugly xenophobia and nationalism that had been unleashed and the anger that people, particularly on the right, felt at being gaslit by the Bush administration for eight years,â€ said Rhodes. â€œIt's no coincidence that Trump's ascent was marked by the destruction of Jeb Bush, who symbolised all those broken promises.â€ Now, Rhodes argues, the war on terror has come home. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are â€œbasically running counter-insurgency strategies in American cities, with the same military equipment that we used to fight wars now in the hands of law enforcementâ€, he said. â€œSome of the same people have signed up to do it, and the same surveillance technologies that we use against terrorists abroad are now used against Americans. We are now living in the theatre of the war on terror and it's obviously a source of growing discomfort to many Americans.â€

CIA declassifies briefs about al-Qaida on 9/11 anniversary On that subject, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) today released more than 70 presidential intelligence briefs related to al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden. The release provides â€œunprecedented transparency on America's most sensitive intelligence publication from the years before and the day after one of the darkest moments in our historyâ€, the CIA said in a statement. â€œThe products trace the story of CIA analysts' evolving understanding of Al-Qaeda and efforts to highlight and warn of Osama bin Laden's attack plotting despite sparse, vague, and imperfect information,â€ it said. Agence France-Presse reports that the briefs cover a period starting during Bill Clinton's presidency and continue into that of George W Bush. A September 10, 1998 brief â€“ parts of which were redacted â€“ said that al-Qaida â€œmay fly an explosive-packed airplane into a US cityâ€. Another dated December 4, 1998, which also contained redactions, said bin Laden â€œand his allies are preparing for attacks in the US, including an aircraft hijacking.â€

One legacy of September 11, was the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2004, to ensure that information was shared across the sprawling US intelligence community in hope that spy agencies would never again fail to â€œconnect the dotsâ€. But 25 years on, some former officials and experts question whether it's fulfilled its intended goals and if a different approach is required for modern threats such as China and AI, NBC News reports. Amid the growing debate in Washington, some even ask whether the agency should be scrapped altogether. My colleague Jason Burke also wrote about this yesterday.

How 9/11 changed the world â€“ podcast A quarter century on from the terror attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in New York City, Washington DC and Pennsylvania, the dark legacy of September 11 continues to unfold in the United States and across the world. A through-line can be drawn from that day in 2001 to much of the geopolitics and conflicts of today. In today's edition of The Latest podcast, Annie Kelly speaks to the Guardian's international security correspondent, Jason Burke, about how 9/11 changed the world. How 9/11 changed the world – The Latest

9/11 victim’s son urges people not to use tragedy ‘to spread hate’ At the ceremony in New York, the final reader of the names of people who died in 9/11 urged people around the country not to use the tragedy â€œto spread hateâ€. Michael Massaroli Jr, the son of Michael Massaroli, who was an employee at Cantor Fitzgerald, told the crowd at the ground zero memorial: double quotation mark I think the one parting thing I want to leave everyone with is that you do my dad's legacy and the legacy of all these victims no honor by using this tragedy to spread hate. We have seen a medley of people come up today, of all races, all religions, all creeds, and this tragedy is just that â€“ it's a tragedy. I've had to grow up and spend the past 25 years seeing people use it to hate on our Muslim brothers and sisters, to hate on people who don't look like them, and that's wrong, and that does no honor to the victims here. I want to use the little platform I have to ask for that to please stop. There is a clip here. As we reported earlier, in stark contrast, the president used his memorial speech at the Pentagon to defend his unresolved war against Iran.

My colleagues on the picture desk have collated this gallery of photographs from the day that changed the world. (Some readers may find the images distressing.)