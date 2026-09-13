LIVE – Manchester United v Manchester City: Commentary, updates, goals and stats

Manchester City will hope to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Premier League this afternoon, and earn local bragging rights, when they visit Manchester United.

City have won their opening three games but still trail defending champions Arsenal, who made it four from four with victory at Sunderland last night.

United have been a mixed bag so far. They opened with a shocking 2-0 defeat at Hull but have bounced back with a victory over Coventry and a draw at Everton.

City won at Porto in the Champions League in midweek while United hammered minnows Sabah.

Man United v Man City stats, Premier League form

United won this exact fixture last season 2-0 but haven't beaten rivals City twice in a row at home in the Premier League since a run of three under Alex Ferguson from 2008/09 to 2010/11

They have won nine of their 10 Premier League home games since Michael Carrick took charge in January (L1), scoring at least twice in each victory

Their current three-match winning run at home has come despite conceding twice each time. United have not conceded at least two goals in four straight home league games since January 1972

Carrick's side have conceded twice in all three of their Premier League games this season, leaving them poised to ship at least two goals in their first four games of a league campaign for the fourth time

The Red Devils previously did so in 1926/27 (first five games), 1930/31 (12) and 1969/70 (4), although their threat in attack is demonstrated by the fact they had the most attempts overall (68) and accumulated the second highest expected goals total (7.3) across the first three matchdays

City have won one of their last four Premier League games against United (D1 L2), having won five of their preceding six (L1)

They are looking to win each of their opening four games in a Premier League campaign for the seventh time, which would be the outright most of any side (Chelsea are also 6)

The Cityzens have proceeded to win the league on two of those six occasions (2011/12 and 2023/24)

Elliot Anderson has completed more passes while under high pressure than any other player in the Premier League this season (122), with United's Youri Tielemans second in that respect (114)

Erling Haaland has eight goals in seven Premier League appearances against Manchester United, although only two of those have come at Old Trafford

Only Mohamed Salah (13) and Alan Shearer (10) have scored more against the Red Devils in the competition

Where to watch Man United v Man City: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Sunday is at 16:30 BST (11:30 ET / 08:30 PT), with live coverage in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra.

ViaÂ Now TV, Sky Sports costs Â£14.99 for a day membership, Â£27.99 a month for a 12-month membership or Â£34.99 a month with no contract.

Here's the full list ofÂ Premier League international broadcasters.