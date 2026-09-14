ProRef acknowledge error of judgement over Haalands Manchester derby-winning goal

Refereeing body ProRef has contacted Manchester United to acknowledge an error in awarding the goal scored by Erling Haaland that condemned them to defeat in the derby.

Manchester City claimed all three points at Old Trafford despite seeing Phil Foden sent off kicking Bruno Fernandes in the stomach in the 23rd minute.

The crucial moment came on the hour mark as Haaland steered the ball into the top-left corner from Josko Gvardiol's deflected left-wing cross.

Haaland was initially flagged for offside but, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was controversially awarded.

City's Norwegian talisman was ruled to have been played onside by Patrick Dorgu, but the more contentious aspect of the decision concerned the involvement of Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez was stood in an offside position when the cross was played in and attempted to get his head onto the ball. However, as he failed to do so, Fernandez was deemed not to be interfering with play.

ProRef acknowledge Haaland goal error

With Fernandez's presence attracting the attention of Lisandro Martinez and, as such, leaving Haaland unmarked, that appeared to be an at best dubious interpretation of the rules, one that left United boss Michael Carrick â€œconfusedâ€.

And in a statement released late on Sunday, a ProRef spokesperson conceded a mistake on the part of the officials.

It read: â€œFollowing the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday's Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland's awarded goal.

â€œThe on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland â€“ that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.

â€œIn the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

â€œContact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.â€

How did the managers react?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Carrick said of the decision: â€œI'm confused. We put things in place in the game now. We have people in offices with all the screens for this decision.

â€œIt's more worrying if that's the interpretation of football now. If that's the interpretation of not interfering in the game now, that's really worrying for me. It's a staggering explanation.Â

â€œThe decision isn't going to change the season, but it's had a major impact on the game. That decision wasn't on us today. It's up to us to create and score after that. We had moments. Of course it's up to us to do that, but big moments in games like that have a big impact.â€

His City counterpart Enzo Maresca unsurprisingly had a different view.

â€œIt was completely clear that the goal was not offside,â€ Maresca told Sky Sports. â€œIn the moment I was told by the fourth official, I celebrated early, because I knew.â€