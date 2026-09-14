Kane scores winner as Bayern end fairytale start, PSG claim first win, Atletico bounce back and Juventus stunned

Bayern Munich were made to work hard to see off newly promoted Elversberg in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane's second-half strike proving decisive in a 2-1 win.

Elversberg have enjoyed a fairytale start to their debut campaign in the Bundesliga, beating Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, but they fell behind in the 26th minute as Lennart Karl slammed home at the far post from Ismael Saibari's left-wing cross.

Elversberg's Cole Campbell looked to have levelled shortly before half-time, only to see his goal ruled out for offside, but the hosts did equalise in spectacular fashion just after the hour, when former Bayern man Maurice Krattenmacher curled into the top-right corner from the edge of the area.

Michael Olise struck the crossbar before Bayern restored their slim advantage with Kane's ultimately decisive effort, the England striker rifling home from Aleksandar Pavlovic's lay-off.

The day's other game in the Bundesliga saw RB Leipzig claim a thumping 5-0 victory over winless Hamburg, who are now bottom.

PSG end winless start

Paris Saint-Germain finally ended their surprising wait for a Ligue 1 win, the defending champions winning 1-0 at Brest.

Luis Enrique's side had taken just two points from their opening three games, but Ferran Torres' first-half strike proved enough for them to get off the mark with a first league victory.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona forward slotted home from the edge of the area after a sublime flicked lay-off from Ousmane Dembele.

Lille are in a group of three teams at the top on 10 points following their 2-0 win over Troyes.

Les Dogues had two goals disallowed for offside in the first half, but Tiago Santos' 18th-minute effort and a late Ethan Mbappe goal secured the points.

Lille are top on goal difference, but last year's runners-up Lens continued their stuttering start as they were forced to come from behind to draw 2-2 at Le Mans.

Atletico back to winning ways

Atletico Madrid bounced back from their defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool as they left it late to claim a 3-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Sociedad beat Atletico on penalties in last season's Copa del Rey final, but Diego Simeone's men gained a measure of revenge at the Anoeta.

Alejandro Grimaldo broke the deadlock from the penalty spot six minutes from time, coolly converting from 12 yards after Job Ochieng was ruled to have handled in the area.

Jonathan David then doubled the lead as he showed his composure to slot home his first goal for the club. Giuliano Simeone then added gloss to the scoreline in the 95th minute with a fine individual goal.

Atletico are five points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona after the defending champions beat Levante 4-2 to make it five wins from five.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo drew 1-1 with Malaga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his fifth Deportivo La Coruna goal to keep them unbeaten with a 1-1 draw at Getafe.

Juve stunned by their own player

Juventus suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season as they were stunned by one of their own in a 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo.

Sebastiano Esposito put Sassuolo ahead in the 65th minute by scoring on his full debut for the hosts.

Edon Zhegrova levelled eight minutes from the end of normal time with the Sassuolo goalkeeper out of position after failing to claim a cross.

Kieron Bowie restored Sassuolo's lead in the 89th minute after brilliant work from Darryl Bakola, only for Zhegrova to rifle Juve level again.

But there was a remarkable final twist as Juve were caught on the counter, with Vasilije Adzic â€” on loan from Juve â€” settling a dramatic contest by curling home the winner against his parent club.

Napoli avoided a third straight league defeat as Stanislav Lobotka's goal gave them a 1-0 win over Bologna.

Elsewhere, Lecce beat Monza 3-2.