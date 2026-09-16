Football Tips: Goals at Old Trafford and wins for Sheffield United and Kidderminster

Although there are plenty of games in Europe tonight, our football tips today come from fixtures in domestic competition.

Our three-game accumulator focuses primarily on the EFL Cup and also dips in to the National League.

All odds are from bet365 and correct as of 12pm on September 16.

Manchester United v Brighton â€“ both teams to score @ 4/9

United have a dreadful record at Old Trafford against the Seagulls. Brighton have won on four of their last five visits, including last season's 2-1 triumph in the FA Cup. Fabian Hurzeler's men are also in good form following their 5-0 annihilation of Coventry on Sunday afternoon. United drew a blank against 10-man Manchester City but scored 11 goals in the three games that preceded the derby setback.

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield United â€“ Away Win @ 8/13

Fleetwood have made a decent start in League Two, going unbeaten through their opening six games but have won just two. Sheffield United sit in mid-table in the Championship but excel away from Bramall Lane. Including EFL Cup ties, the Blades have played five games on the road this season, winning three and drawing two. Add in the two-division gulf and this seems good value at 8/13.

Kidderminster v Gateshead â€“ Home Win @ 11/20

Kidderminster are still riding the wave of promotion and have made a strong start on their return to the National League. Paul Wotton's side sit in the play-offs and have lost just one of their opening seven games. Gateshead are in a mess with Lee Cattermole finding the going tough in his first managerial job. The Tynesiders have not won in over a month and sit second from bottom.

Our three-leg acca for today:

Man Utd v Brighton â€“ BTTS

Sheff Utd at Fleetwood â€“ Away Win

Kidderminster v Gateshead â€“ Home Win

Responsible Gambling

The excitement of a potential Champions League ticket win shouldn't come at the expense of sensible betting habits. bet365 provides deposit limits, time-outs, session reminders, reality checks, and self-exclusion tools. Support is also available externally:

GamCare:Â https://www.gamcare.org.uk

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133