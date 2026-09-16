Taylor Hanson Glides With Quickstep Dance on Premiere of DWTS: Watch

Taylor Hanson. Chart-topping pop artist, dad, dancer.

The Hanson bandmate checked off that third quest when he made his debut Tuesday night (Sept. 16) on ABCâ€˜s Dancing With The Stars, performing a Quickstep to Billy Joel's â€œTell Her About It.â€

The 43-year-old looked well-rehearsed, confident and light on his feet as he and his pro dance partner Britt Stewart glided through their routine.

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Speaking ahead of the season 35 premiere, Stewart said that Hanson is committed to doing anything for the team.

â€œMeeting Taylor was amazing. I was born in '89, so I grew up in the '90s, and that's when Hanson was number one on the charts. I am a millennial so I can appreciate the significance of Taylor Hanson and how awesome it is for him to be on Dancing With the Stars,â€ she told The Hollywood Reporter. â€œI kind of sighed in relief when he told me during our first meet, â€œI will do whatever you need me to do. If that means buying a cot and sleeping at the dance studio so we can rehearse all the time, that is what I will do.â€ I was like, Okay, he wants to work for this. He's in it to win it. That commitment is so important.â€

Hanson made his fame as one of the three HansonÂ brothers â€” including Isaac and Zac â€” who ascended to pop stardom in the late '90s.Â The Tulsa, Okla.-based trio topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997 with their smash hit â€œMMMBop,â€ which also scored Grammy nominations for record of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal.

Hanson is the artist standout in this latest season of DWTS. â€œWe have a lot of things in common,â€ Stewart said of her dance partner. â€œOur energy is very similar. It was only a few things that he said in our first meet, and I was like, Ah, we're gonna get along just fine.â€

The Dancing With The Stars two-night season premiere began live Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+. Next day on Hulu.

Watch the opening night performance below.