WSL: Jana Fernandez signs new London City Lionesses contract

London City Lionesses defender Jana Fernandez has signed a new contract, keeping her at the club until 2029.

The 24-year-old has become a key player for Eder Maestre's side since joining from Barcelona a year ago.

She played in every Women's Super League match for London City last season as they finished sixth in their debut campaign in the top flight.

Her performances at right-back earned her the fans' votes for club player of the season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new contract here at London City,” said Fernandez.

“When I arrived in England one year ago I joined this club with dreams for the future.

“Potential, excitement and progress are three words I associate with the club and I’m pleased to commit my future. I feel at home and settled here.

“We are building something special together, as players, staff and fans, and I can’t wait to play my part.”

Before her move to England, Fernandez spent her career at Barcelona, graduating from their academy and becoming a five-time league champion.

She also won the Champions League and Copa de la Reina three times.

Fernandez was part of the Spain team that finished runners-up to England at Euro 2025.

She has been joined at London City by former Barcelona team-mates Alexia Putellas – the two-time Ballon d’Or winner – and Mapi Leon.

Under US billionaire owner Michele Kang, London City hope to break into the WSL’s traditional top three and qualify for the Champions League.

Having attracted big names in the summer, it was crucial London City retained their other talent, and they have been able to do that with Fernandez and England winger Freya Godfrey committing their futures in recent months.