Thats on me – Carrick pulls no punches after Man Utds EFL Cup collapse

Michael Carrick shouldered full responsibility after Manchester United surrendered a commanding two-goal advantage to crash out of the EFL Cup in a stunning 3-2 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Fresh from the bitter disappointment of their weekend derby defeat to Manchester City, United looked poised for a cruise into the fourth round after an explosive opening.

Nineteen-year-old winger Shea Lacey illuminated the contest, cutting inside onto his left foot to lash home a fine opener at Jason Steele's near post. Just 46 seconds later, Mason Mount bundled home a rebound to double the advantage with his first goal of 2026.

However, Charalampos Kostoulas poked past Karl Darlow in first-half stoppage time to hand the Seagulls a lifeline, before quick-fire strikes from Pascal Gross and substitute Maxim De Cuyper turned the tie on its head. The defeat marked the first time United had lost at Old Trafford having led by two goals since November 1976.

Brighton are the team Manchester United should want to be. Worrying times for Michael Carrick. Brighton were a team. United were a rabbleâ€¦ Pascal Gross outstanding. Spurs fans must be wondering why they sold VuÅ¡koviÄ‡. What a player he looksðŸ‘ðŸ‘ â€” Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) September 16, 2026

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live at full-time, Carrick admitted that the early euphoria around Lacey's breakthrough was quickly eclipsed by the manner in which his rotated side lost control.

â€œIt seems a long time ago now but the start of the game was fantastic,â€ he said.

â€œIt was everything we hoped for, even more really, in some ways with Shea [Lacey] getting his goal. The night's gone in a different direction but I think for Shea and everyone who's been connected with his journey, to have a moment like that was great,

â€œHe should be celebrating and enjoying it a little bit more really. Then we let the game get away from us with the longer the game went.

â€œWe ended up with a pretty disappointing night. It's obvious for me to say that. We accept that. We can't be in a position like that and lose the game in that manner.

Brighton have now knocked Man Utd out of two cup competitions in back-to-back seasons ðŸ˜® 2025/26: FA Cup at Old Trafford

2026/27: Carabao Cup at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/2F8rLvd6Px â€” Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2026

â€œI'll understand the disappointments and frustrations. I accept that. That's on me. It'll need to be better than that.â€

Questioned on whether he had already addressed the collapse with his squad in the dressing room, Carrick conceded that recent late setbacks are beginning to take a psychological toll.

â€œWe can't change that. It's done,â€ he said.

â€œWe've got to keep evolving as a group. We have to keep learning and dealing with situations. Sometimes they come a bit easier than others. Tonight was a tough one.

â€œWe didn't find a way out of it. That's up to me and the staff to help the players and guide them through it. I think we all know that in the end tonight feels like a big disappointment.

â€œWe've had small, little things that have gone against us in the last week or two and then it accumulates to feel that it's a lot bigger. I think we have to be honest and say that. The late goal against Everton from outside the box. The [Manchester] City goal the other day. It can all of a sudden roll into something a bit greater but I understand the disappointment because we shouldn't finish the game in that manner with the position we were in and we have to be humble and take that.â€

Carrick demanded an instant response from his players with the domestic calendar offering no respite with a trip to Fulham at the weekend.

â€œWe have to find the answers for Sunday,â€ he said.